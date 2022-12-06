Meet Finalists for Aquatic Division Manager Position at Austin Parks and Recreation Department

Following an extensive recruiting process, we invite community members to meet finalists for the Aquatic Division Manager position.

Following an extensive recruiting process, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) invites community members to a virtual meeting with the finalists for the Aquatic Division Manager position. This position will manage Austin’s pools and aquatic facilities.

Join PARD Thursday, December 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for an online meet and greet. Register for the Zoom meeting. During the meet-and-greet, attendees will hear about the hiring process, candidates' backgrounds, and provide feedback on each candidate.

The selected candidate will manage 45 public aquatic facilities; work with diverse populations and communities, including interacting with individuals from a variety of social, cultural, economic, and educational backgrounds; provide guidance and support to 24 full-time staff and approximately 800 part-time staff; and oversee aquatic safety and certification programs.