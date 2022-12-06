The Givati soldier who was documented telling anarchists last week in Hebron, “Soon Ben Gvir will make order around here, you ate it,” was sentenced to ten days in a military prison, then his sentence was commuted to six days, and the case of his buddy who was recorded losing his cool and punching an anarchist in the same incident is still being investigated, as best I know. Both soldiers were condemned by their commander-in-chief, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, even before any of it had been investigated, which was abominable. Now, two Likud MKs, Miki Zohar and Eli Dallal, are trying to solve a relatively straightforward problem by imposing a draconian law that bans photographing IDF soldiers in action.

2 DAYS AGO