Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Danny Danon: Expect Agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this Year
Israel’s former UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Thursday: It’s just a matter of time before courageous leaders step out of the shadows and full peace is achieved between all the children of Abraham. I expect we’ll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this year.”
The Jewish Press
Construction to Start on ‘Electricity Highway’ Connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece
(JNS) It will be the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable, crossing the Mediterranean seabed bridging Asia and Europe. The EuroAsia Interconnector, nicknamed the “energy highway,” will connect the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece. Over a decade in the planning, construction on the...
The Jewish Press
Study Identifies Israel as 5th Safest Country for Tourists
Israel has been identified as the fifth safest country in the world for tourists, according to “The Swiftest,” an American insurance comparison website. The website based its travel safety index by comparing the number of deaths resulting from situations such as homicide, road accidents, natural disasters, poor hygiene and other factors in the 50 most-visited countries.
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Jewish Press
Biden Turning on Israel to Feed Progressives
Angry that Israel’s free and fair election resulted in a victory for Benjamin Netanyahu rather than the Biden administration’s preferred candidate, Yair Lapid, the administration has adopted a policy towards Israel characterized by petulance, insults and slights. While this policy undermines both the U.S.-Israel relationship and America’s national security interests, it serves to advance President Joe Biden’s ambitions as he prepares to run for reelection in 2024 and stave off a primary challenge from the progressive left.
The Jewish Press
US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel
Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
The Jewish Press
2,200-Year-Old Greek Sling Lead Bullet with Magical Inscription Discovered in Yavne
An excavation conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in Yavne, some 20 miles south of Tel Aviv, yielded a 4.4 cm long lead sling bullet from the Hellenistic period with an inscription in Greek intended to ensure victory in battle. A sling is a weapon used to throw a blunt...
The Jewish Press
12 Foreign Movie Productions to Shoot in Israel, Receiving NIS 23 Million in Govt Support
Twelve foreign productions were approved this week for filming in Israel as part of a new program to encourage foreign movie productions in the Jewish State. An inter-ministerial committee, which includes the Investment and Development Authority in the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Foreign Ministry, this week approved the requests of 12 Israeli production companies for grants of about NIS 23 million, submitted within the first round of the program in Israel.
Are progressives demonizing incoming Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing coalition?
A campaign is said to be underway by left-wing and liberal groups in the U.S. to destabilize Benjamin Netanyahu's chances of forming a right-wing government.
The Jewish Press
Lebanon has Arrested 185 Israeli ‘Spy Suspects’ since Collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
The Jewish Press
Reform Women Repress Israel’s Freedom of the Press
On December 2021, the Haredi news website B’Hadrei Haredim published an item about a meeting between President Isaac Herzog and MKs with the leadership of the Reform and Conservative movements, and the Women of the Wall. As part of its routine practice, the website blurred the faces of the women in the picture from the meeting.
The Jewish Press
Great Neck, NY, Signs ‘Sister Pact’ with Israeli Towns
(JNS) A declaration of friendship and cooperation was signed in Israel this week at a festive ceremony between the mayor of Great Neck, New York, Dr. Pedram Bral, and Israel Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, north of Jerusalem. A similar signing kicked off the relationship between the...
The Jewish Press
The War Against Antisemitism Must be Fought and Won, Without ignoring Palestinian Authority Jew-hatred
There is an unfortunate but important conversation taking place around the world, and in the U.S. in particular, about the growth of Antisemitism. Hatred and conspiracy theories against Jews spewed by the likes of Kanye West, and shared by Kyrie Irving, have spiked interest in finding ways to combat the oldest hatred.
The Jewish Press
Shin Bet Arrests Gaza Man Spying in Israel for Hamas
A Gaza man with a business permit to enter Israel was arrested for spying for Hamas, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday. The suspect, Sabar Mahmoud Yosef Abu Thabat was arrested at the beginning of December as he entered Israel through the Erez border crossing with Gaza.
The Jewish Press
Germany Arrests 25 in Plot to Overthrow Govt, Install Prince Heinrich XIII
Some 3,000 police officers in Germany raided 130 sites in 11 of the country’s 16 states early Wednesday to foil a plot to overthrow the government. The far-right extremists were allegedly plotting install Heinrich XIII P.R. as leader of a future state. Heinrich is a former member of the House of Reuss, a German royal family that once ruled over parts of eastern Germany.
The Jewish Press
Far-Left Groups Accused of Campaign to Delegitimize IDF Soldiers
Far-left organizations are harassing Israel Defense Forces soldiers, in a campaign designed to elicit responses that can be used on social media, analysts tell JNS. Tzipi Schlissel, the author of “Hebron Breaks the Silence: Personal, Historic and Political Documentation” and a resident of the city, said that the goal of some left-wing Israeli organizations is to do away with the Jewish character of the state.
The Jewish Press
Likud MKs Cross Free Speech Red Line Attempting to Protect IDF Soldiers
The Givati soldier who was documented telling anarchists last week in Hebron, “Soon Ben Gvir will make order around here, you ate it,” was sentenced to ten days in a military prison, then his sentence was commuted to six days, and the case of his buddy who was recorded losing his cool and punching an anarchist in the same incident is still being investigated, as best I know. Both soldiers were condemned by their commander-in-chief, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, even before any of it had been investigated, which was abominable. Now, two Likud MKs, Miki Zohar and Eli Dallal, are trying to solve a relatively straightforward problem by imposing a draconian law that bans photographing IDF soldiers in action.
The Jewish Press
Do You Love Coffee? Think ‘Dubai’
Do you love coffee? If you do, you join millions of Israelis who spend some of their most relaxing moments savoring a warm cup of Joe. You may also be interested to know the World of Coffee Expo will be held in Dubai next month, home to 615 coffee trading companies, according to a report by the Business Registration and Licensing sector in Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.
The Jewish Press
Did Gafni Just Propose Integrating Haredi Yeshivas into the IDF?
To start, this entire report is based on a literal interpretation of a statement that was made on Thursday by United Torah Judaism Chairman MK Moshe Gafni at the Muni Expo in Tel Aviv. He meant it metaphorically, but the way so many great human inventions come to life unintentionally, Gafni may have come up with the ultimate way to change forever the rift between Haredi and secular Israelis over the military draft, a.k.a. the “equal share of the burden.”
The Jewish Press
Jewish-Ukrainian Soldier Killed in Battle Against Russia
Jewish-Ukrainian soldier Vladislav Shain was killed in action against Russian forces, Israeli media reported on Thursday. “Vladislav gave his life in defense of his people. He fought heroically from the very beginning of the [Russian] invasion,” the reports cited Rabbi Moshe Azman, the chief rabbi of Ukraine, as saying.
Comments / 0