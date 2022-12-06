Read full article on original website
How to be an Elf! – Liberty Christmas Elves Program
Each year, Liberty gathers nearly 200 names of elderly neighbors from local assistance agencies. As Christmas Elves, our customers and employees choose a special person from this list who could use a little joy through gifts during the holiday season. Recipients usually range from 65-85 years of age and have no family or close friends nearby during the holidays. This year, we`re returning to in-person giving.
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
MSSU first annual “Holiday Happenings Celebration”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are happening on the campus of Missouri Southern. Specifically, the first annual “Holiday Happenings Celebration” kicked off this afternoon with a maker’s market craft fair. The event is free and open to both students and community members. Hundreds of creative handmade...
Mo. American Water employees band together to raise money for Fostering Hope
JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees at a Joplin company have, once again, stepped up to help local foster children this holiday season. About 30 employees at Missouri American Water made it their mission to raise money for the nonprofit, “Fostering Hope.”. They raised half of the more than $2,300...
PSU concert tradition returns after pandemic hiatus
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A holiday music tradition continues on the campus of Pittsburg State University. The annual Timmons Holiday Music Concert is back and in person for the first time in two years. The event brings together some of the best musicians in southeast Kansas and is free and open to the public.
Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
Annual “Penny Wars” raises money for kids in need
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Junior high students have been engaged in their annual “Penny Wars” for the past week. Kids in different lunch periods have been competing against each other to see which group could bring in the most money, and that included the kind that also folds.
Miami Schools victim of threat hoax
MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday. Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
McDonald Co. theatre students’ twist on classic Christmas play
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Students in an area school district are making a Christmas classic come to life on stage. Every year, students in the McDonald County High School theatre program puts on a holiday production. This year it’s a variation on Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. This...
SE Kansas church to open childcare center and autism center in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas church wants to help its community on more than just Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Victory Life Church Pastor Donnie Talent wants to be able to serve not just his own congregation, but the entire Pittsburg area and not just two days a week.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement officers and drug possession.
Under-served area residents gifted with shopping spree
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Walmart store at 15th and Range Line was extra busy Thursday to help hundreds of children and seniors in need. Smiles and excitement filled the store for the 29th Annual CFI “Truckload of Treasures” holiday shopping spree. CFI associates showed up with wish lists in hand to shop for gifts, toys, and other necessities for 300 local under-served residents. Those recipients are chosen by the Joplin Salvation Army.
Pittsburg walk-in mammogram event encourages residents to maximize health benefits
PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is making it convenient for Southeast Kansas residents to get a mammogram. The Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas is hosting a walk-in mammogram event next week in Pittsburg. There’s a reason behind the timing of the clinic. It’s to allow women to...
Students donating blankets to the “Carthage Humane Society”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Special education students in Jennifer Lowe’s room at Columbian Elementary in Carthage are putting the finishing touches on a blanket project. They tied knots along the edges, which is a way for them to work on their fine motor skills. The blankets will then be...
What makes Christmas taste like Christmas to you?
WEBB CITY, Mo. — What candy makes Christmas taste like Christmas in your household?. “That’s a very interesting question, and it might be that if we got ten people together and asked them what candy makes Christmas for you, we’d get ten different answers,” said Charles Spencer, Owner, Spencer’s Sweet Call.
Dover Hill Elementary finally set to open
JOPLIN, Mo. — The newest addition to the Joplin School District will be celebrated in a matter of weeks. District officials announced plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dover Hill Elementary on North Main Street. It’ll take place the morning of Thursday, January 12th. Ground was broken on...
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
Carthage Special Education students learn the coffee business
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage 6th graders are becoming well-versed in the coffee-selling business. Special Education students at the 6th Grade Center have their own business. It’s called, “Just Coffee” — although there’s also hot chocolate. Since October, the kids have been making and...
Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi
WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
Broadband options expand in Newton County
STELLA, Mo. — Some of the most rural areas of Southwest Missouri will soon see a big boost in internet service. “Over the past few years, you know, with the pandemic and everything we’ve noticed that there has been definitely more a demand for higher bandwidth speeds,” said Kendall Williams, Le-Ru Telephone.
