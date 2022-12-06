ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Health Highlights: Dec. 6, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHzrW_0jZB4DkI00
Adobe Stock

Science reveals 3 key factors to an energized, alert day. What you eat, when you wake up and how active you are all matter, new research shows. Read more

Banning flavored vapes didn't get folks to quit. Not only did many simply turn to flavors not included in the ban, but some even switched back to traditional cigarettes, a new survey shows.Read more

More states are allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control. So far, 20 states have sanctioned this means of access -- and women appear to support the trend. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
HealthDay

AHA News: As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Depression May Set in for Millions

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Winter's coming. The leaves have fallen, temperatures are dropping and there's less daylight to brighten our moods. While some enjoy the changing of the seasons, millions of U.S. adults will experience a form of depression during the winter months known as...
HealthDay

Green Spaces Give Mental Boost, Even When White With Snow

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need a body image boost, go outdoors. Whether you’re in green space, a blue space near a river or the ocean or even a snowy environment, it can make a difference. “A body of evidence now exists showing that nature...
HealthDay

Vitamin D Might Help Shield the Aging Brain

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults who harbor more vitamin D in their brains may stay mentally sharper, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when older adults had higher levels of vitamin D in their brain tissue, they tended to perform better on standard tests of memory and thinking. They were also less likely to have dementia or milder cognitive impairments.
HealthDay

Two Veterinary Meds Show Promise Against a Tough Foe: Bed Bugs

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two common drugs that veterinarians use to kill parasites on pets could be the solution to getting rid of bed bugs. Both fluralaner and ivermectin, which are used to kill fleas and ticks on household pets, could also kill bed bugs. The newer, longer-lasting fluralaner showed especially strong potential.
HealthDay

Scientists May Be Closer to Effective HIV Vaccine

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction.
HealthDay

Drug Choice Might Matter for Patients With Macular Degeneration

Of the two drugs most commonly used to treat age-related macular degeneration, one outperformed the other in a new study. Patients who got injections of aflibercept (Eylea), which is significantly more expensive, were better able to be weaned off the medication after a year than patients who got bevacizumab (Avastin)
HealthDay

Science Reveals 3 Keys to an Energized, Alert Day

TUESDAY, Nov. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Advertising would have you believe that a big bowl of sugary cereal or a syrupy iced coffee drink will make you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in the morning. But that sort of sugar-laden breakfast may be one of the worst things you can do...
HealthDay

Type 1 Diabetes Doesn't Have to Hold Kids Back in School

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with type 1 diabetes miss more school than their peers without this condition, but the good news is these absences don’t have to affect their grades or chances of going on to college, new research shows. Kids who had the tightest...
HealthDay

Winter Holidays Are High Time for Heart Attacks: Protect Yourself

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The winter holidays are a time of celebrating and sharing precious time with family and friends, but they can also be deadly: More people die of heart attacks on Christmas Day than on any other day of the year. Experts aren’t certain what’s...
HealthDay

Workplace Fumes, Dust Could Raise Odds for Rheumatoid Arthritis

FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests. Breathing in the fumes from commercial vapors, gases and solvents -- and even common dusts found in the workplace -- appears to increase chances of the chronic autoimmune joint disorder, researchers reported Dec. 6 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.
HealthDay

Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study

It's "buyer beware" when it comes to getting testosterone supplements online, new research reveals. Nearly 86% of the websites in the study offered to sell testosterone, even though the dummy profile used in the research clearly noted that testosterone levels were within the normal range. Meanwhile, only one asked about...
HealthDay

Cooler Noses May Be Key to Winter's Spike in Colds

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers may have sniffed out why colds are more likely in wintertime: The answer may lie within the nose. A previously unidentified immune response inside the nose is responsible for fighting off the viruses that cause upper respiratory infections, according to researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Northeastern University in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy