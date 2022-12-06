Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Tyme Bringing Sparkle into People's Lives This Holiday Season
Teen Tyme is bringing some sparkle into people's lives this holiday season. The nonprofit is delivering sparkle boxes to those who may not be able to afford to put gifts under the tree. Stacey Spencer, founder of Teen Tyme, joins us to discuss more. For more information, visit TeenTyme.com.
Holiday Entertaining Essentials
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday entertaining essentials. These fantastic Pacific Northwest wine options are under $25 and are perfect to sip on or gift to friends and family! The Erath Pinot Gris is a bright and fresh wine that all your guests will love if you’re hosting. The Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Chardonnay is so refreshing – balancing tropical fruit and creamy butterscotch flavors. And grab a bottle of Columbia Crest Grand Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. Its bold and complex flavors will pair with all your favorite chocolate holiday treats. All of the wines are available online, at your local grocer or wine shop, or via Drizly.
Shop Small Businesses in Amazon's Store This Holiday Season
The holiday season is in full swing, and if you're looking for ways to support small businesses this year, we have you covered. Expert shopper Carey Reilly joins us to show off some of the best gifts from small businesses available in Amazon's store. For more information, visit Amazon.com/SmallBusinessGiftGuide.
How to Best Welcome Pets Into Your Home This Holiday Season
As the holiday season approaches, people are getting ready to celebrate with their friends and families – and, for many, that may also include the arrival or gifting of a new pet. But there's a lot to consider when adding a pet to the family. One aspect is whether...
Can Christmas magic make Elf on the Shelf disappear? | THE MOM STOP
Each year, shortly before Thanksgiving, my husband laments the parade of plastic tubs that he must help hand down from the attic as I prepare for the onslaught of all that is Christmas. It takes a while, because half of what is stored in our fairly large attic is dedicated to Christmas: The...
Experts say it’s OK to eat whatever you want over the holidays—there’s just one rule
It's time to get over holiday food guilt.
How literacy programs can help shape communities
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is having a major impact on children. The program provides books for 2 million children every month. New research shows kids in the program perform better in school. They're also more likely to be reading more frequently with their parents. "We know the more books in...
Use all of your senses while taking a nature walk | ECOVIEWS
Some friends and I once walked into a McDonald’s to get a Big Mac after a field trip. We got a totally unexpected response from the teenager behind the counter when we placed our order. Instead of, “Would you like fries with that?” he said, “Have you been catching garter snakes?” We...
Peppermint meringue cookies are festive and fat-free
The holiday cookie exchange is a time-honored tradition and a joyful event for many bakers. In the U.S., the official National Cookie Exchange Day is Dec. 22, but cookies are delicious any time of year. It’s hard to find a cookie that’s both delectable and low in calories, but today’s recipe fits the bill. Peppermint Meringue Kisses are yummy, festive and just 15 calories each. ...
