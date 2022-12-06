Read full article on original website
Related
Does the format of my resume reveal I am a more senior job seeker?
Dear Sam: I have spoken with supposedly knowledgeable professionals within the spheres of employment and higher education who unequivocally state that only a chronological resume format is appropriate. Regrettably, I am an older job seeker and have been searching for a permanent position for more than a few years. I know that utilizing a chronological format to create my resume would reveal I am a more senior job seeker.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0