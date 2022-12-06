ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent

Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request

A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

Will America ban TikTok?

Is TikTok about to be banned in America? The popular social media app might be best known for viral dance crazes and other silly videos. But TikTok is owned by a China-based company, raising concerns that it's a tool that might be used for purposes that harm U.S. national security. A number of states — including Maryland, South Dakota, Texas, and others — have recently banned or blocked the app from phones and other devices used by their workers.  There is also talk of stronger action: Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, recently called for the federal government to ban TikTok, and Sen....
TEXAS STATE

