Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent
Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
Sinema's exit from Democratic Party opens the door for a GOP pickup — Could she run as a Republican?
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans and would not comment on her re-election ambitions, in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
House Passes Massive $858 Billion Defense Bill That Would Scrap Military Covid Vaccine Mandate, Teeing Up Senate Vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
House Passes Landmark Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriages, Sending It to Biden's Desk
The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriages at the federal level, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The measure passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion to the decision to overturn federal abortion rights this...
Will America ban TikTok?
Is TikTok about to be banned in America? The popular social media app might be best known for viral dance crazes and other silly videos. But TikTok is owned by a China-based company, raising concerns that it's a tool that might be used for purposes that harm U.S. national security. A number of states — including Maryland, South Dakota, Texas, and others — have recently banned or blocked the app from phones and other devices used by their workers. There is also talk of stronger action: Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, recently called for the federal government to ban TikTok, and Sen....
