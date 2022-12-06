Read full article on original website
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
It’s Official. I’m Naming This “Best Light Display In Amarillo.”
I recently took the kids out for a night on the town to look at Christmas lights. There were all of the displays you would usually expect; grandiose displays of yuletide cheer for blocks and blocks. However, there was one that I'm going to name the best light display in...
Busted Sewer Line Spells Bad News For Amarillo Civic Center
A press release issued by the City of Amarillo earlier this afternoon spelled out the bad news. A busted sewer line is going to be causing some inconvenience when you head to the Amarillo Civic Center. What Happened At The Civic Center. The press release refers to it as a...
Amarillo Man Had Plans To Blow Up Tascosa High School
I'm just going to cut right to the chase here. Bombs going off in people's backyards will always be a cause for concern. I know I hear things pop off randomly when I'm just sitting at home, and I immediately pop up, go outside, and take a look at where the sound came from.
Amarillo is Elf on the Shelf a Family Tradition to Start?
I am all about family traditions when it comes to Christmas. Everyone seems to have their own. When my daughter was growing up she wrote a letter to Santa every Christmas Eve and couldn't wait for his response the next day. She left cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeer.
Issues Still Causing Problems With Water Bills. When Will It End?
Well, surely this isn't how this all was supposed to go. Remember when the City said that there would be a small interruption in your ability to pay your water bill, but that the system would be back up and running in no time?. Looks like there are issues still...
Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo
When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
Attempted Kidnapping In Amarillo. Is It Safe To Let Kids Outside?
When I was a kid growing up, we'd get home from school, run in and have a quick snack, then we'd immediately head outside to play in the neighborhood with our friends. We didn't have all the devices kids have now, so our entertainment was either watching something on TV or going out to play.
Love WT? Show Your Love with this New Car Accessory
WTAMU is a great university in Canyon, Texas. Many people have graduated from this university and have gone on to do great things. I, myself, am a graduate of WTAMU. I'm a proud WT Buff. There are many ways to show that you're a proud alumnus of WT or a...
Downtown Amarillo Underground Tunnels a Movie Theater Location?
One of the first things I learned when I started working in downtown Amarillo was that there were tunnels connecting different businesses in the area. They did come in handy. I would use the tunnels in my building to walk in the winter months. It was a great way to...
Taco Bueno Makes Its Way Back Into the Texas Panhandle
Amarillo has seen its share of restaurants come and go. However, when one comes into town and opens multiple locations you think it's going to last forever, unfortunately, that's not the case. Taco Bueno moved into Amarillo around 2008 and opened at least 3 locations, my fuzzy memory says that...
Big News: Mayor Nelson Will Not Seek Reelection In Amarillo.
Big news today for those of us in Yellow City. I doubt it's something many of us thought we'd see when we woke up this morning. Mayor Ginger Nelson made a big announcement earlier today. Mayor Nelson will not be seeking another term as Amarillo's mayor. Why Is Mayor Nelson...
Perfect Present for Christmas? The Gift of Life!
'Tis the season to be jolly, but it's also the season of giving. If you are looking for a great way to give without spending money, then have I got the answer for you. The gift of life aka donating blood. Each year around this time of year, the blood...
Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand
So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
Parking in Downtown Amarillo Thirty Minutes at a Time
So when they started the whole parking situation in downtown Amarillo it was a mess from the beginning. The paying to park all started with the addition of the Sod Poodles in Amarillo. I get it. Make money off of parking. A lot of cities charge for parking. The problem...
What to Do When Winter Weather Hits Amarillo
We have been lucky so far. We have had cold weather but no snow. I mean, yes, we have had flurries, but nothing has really stuck to the ground. As we make our move further and further into December we know that luck will change. It is inevitable we will...
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
Amarillo Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspect in Kidnapping
Will it get better? That seems to be a question everyone is asking about the crime in Amarillo. It seems as the year moves to a close more crime is happening in our beautiful city. The holidays are supposed to bring peace and joy but it seems that's not the case this year.
