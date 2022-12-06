ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Ted Danson Remembers ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Hysterically Funny’ with a ‘Heart of Gold’

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcIcY_0jZB313m00

On December 5, actress Kirstie Alley ’s children announced their mother died following a short battle with cancer. Shortly after, Alley’s former costar Ted Danson released a heartfelt statement praising her as “hysterically funny” with a “heart of gold.”

Danson famously played Sam Malone on all 11 seasons of “ Cheers ,” one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Alley joined the show in Season 6 as Rebecca Howe, the new owner of the titular bar and a neurotic foil for Sam, as a replacement for the departed female lead Shelley Long. Alley quickly developed her own identity on the series and won an Emmy in 1991 for the role. In his statement, Danson remembered working with her, calling her performance both funny and moving.

“I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers.’ It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes,” Danson wrote in his statement to IndieWire, referring to the final episode of the series, “One for the Road.” “Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Danson’s statement follows an outpouring of condolences for the late “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” and “Look Who’s Talking” star from several of her collaborators, including John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ever Carradine. Rhea Perlman, who played the salty waitress Carla Tortelli on “Cheers,” also shared a statement, calling Alley a “unique and wonderful person and friend.”

“Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of ‘Cheers.’ She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created,” Perlman said. “She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Other “Cheers” cast members Kelsey Grammer, who played psychologist Frasier Crane, and John Ratzenberger, who played postal worker Cliff, shared brief statements on Alley’s passing. Grammer told People Magazine , said, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.” Ratzenberger tweeted about the news, saying, “It’s so very sad. God bless you and keep you Kirstie Alley.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

John Travolta, Rhea Perlman, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley is being mourned by Hollywood and her co-stars such as Rhea Perlman and John Travolta, who called Alley “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.” “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Alley’s “Look Who’s Talking” co-star wrote on his Instagram. He also shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the two dancing together in a ballroom dance number. Perlman, who starred alongside Alley for years on the classic sitcom “Cheers,” said in a statement to IndieWire via a rep that Alley was “a unique and wonderful person and friend.” “Her joy of...
IndieWire

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-Winning ‘Cheers’ Star, Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning sitcom actress who captivated America with her performance as Rebecca in “Cheers,” has died of cancer at the age of 71. The news was announced in a statement posted on Alley’s official social media accounts. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen,...
IndieWire

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Gordon reportedly said on the call. Holmes and Robach, who...
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
People

Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy