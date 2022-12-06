ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cheers’ actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71. Here’s a look back at her career

By Hannah Murdock
 3 days ago
Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO’s “Girls” on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, her children announced. | Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

Actress Kirstie Alley, who starred in “Look Who’s Talking” and “Cheers,” died from cancer Monday at the age of 71, her children confirmed in a social media post.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” True and Lillie Parker wrote in a statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Here’s a timeline of Alley’s career, including her most well-known movies and TV shows, using information from IMDB :

  • 1982: Alley stars in her first movie, Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan,” as Saavik, a Vulcan Starfleet officer.
  • 1987-93: Alley plays Rebecca Howe on “Cheers.” In 1991, she won an Emmy for her performance on the show.
  • 1989: Alley stars alongside John Travolta is the movie “Look Who’s Talking.”
  • 1995: “It Takes Two,” starring Alley, Steve Guttenberg and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is released.
  • 1997-2000: Alley plays the lead in the sitcom “Veronica’s Closet.”
  • 1999: “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” starring Alley and Kirsten Dunst is released.
  • 2005: “ Fat Actress,” a sitcom in which Alley plays a fictionalized version of herself, airs.
  • 2011: Alley competed on the 12th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” earning second place in the competition.
  • 2022: Alley appears on the singing competition “ Masked Singer .”

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

