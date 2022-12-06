Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever
In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
fox2detroit.com
2 Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office workers fired for stealing drugs
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Macomb County employees have been fired and could face criminal charges for allegedly stealing drugs out of the medical examiner’s property room, where they both worked. Investigators say the 32-year-old woman and 50-year-old man both started at the examiner’s office around the...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
The Oakland Press
Man charged with antisemitic attack in Oakland Co. moons Wayne County judge
Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn was in court in Wayne County this week for a 2-year-old case, just days after being charged in Bloomfield Township for an alleged antisematic attack. During the Wayne County court appearance, he mooned Judge Regina Thomas through the video conference he was appearing on.
The Oakland Press
DeJesus brothers wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for 25 years file $125M lawsuit against Oakland County, others
Two brothers who served nearly 25 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit have filed a $125 million lawsuit against Oakland County, a former detective and a polygrapher involved in the case. George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated last March after being locked up for more...
2 workers fired from Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office after alleged narcotics theft; prosecutors considering criminal charges
Two Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees were fired – and may face criminal charges – for allegedly stealing prescription drugs that were tagged for disposal.
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
fox2detroit.com
Scammers steal victim's necklace after offering them jewelry 'blessing'
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer who told a victim they wanted to give them a "blessing" was actually stealing their necklace, Clawson police said. Police posted an alert about the scam that happened last month, noting that it's a variation of jewelry scams happening around the country. According...
fox2detroit.com
Former Southfield city clerk get no jail time, ordered to pay $10,000 fine for election mistake coverup
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Southfield city clerk who tried to cover up an election mistake will not spend time in jail but must pay a $10,000 fine for an election mistake coverup. Sherikia Hawkins, who pleaded no contest to misconduct in office, was sentenced Thursday. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper arrested after fleeing state in $5 million fraud case
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit rap artist who had fled authorities after scheduling a court hearing to plead guilty to tax evasion has been arrested. An unsealed motion from Sameerah Marrell's defense attorney, who requested to withdraw from the case due to their relationship with the defendant breaking down, said the Detroit hip hop star had been arrested on a bench warrant out of state.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
WSAZ
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from the Detroit area was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said.. Candace D. Guice, 24, was convicted after a two-day trial. In early January, Guice was pulled over on state Route...
fox2detroit.com
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
fox2detroit.com
2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
fox2detroit.com
New Dearborn Heights gun store broken into by suspects crashing car into it
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - "In my mind it’s a disaster," said owner Bob Esko. Esko's Gun Shop has only been open for six months, but an alarm call alerted the owner early Thursday morning. "Upon arrival I observed a vehicle running inside my store, right here," he...
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
fox2detroit.com
Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge after Ann Arbor traffic stop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Football player Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from an October traffic stop in Ann Arbor. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was originally charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.
Comments / 0