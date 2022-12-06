ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
Scammers steal victim's necklace after offering them jewelry 'blessing'

CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer who told a victim they wanted to give them a "blessing" was actually stealing their necklace, Clawson police said. Police posted an alert about the scam that happened last month, noting that it's a variation of jewelry scams happening around the country. According...
Detroit rapper arrested after fleeing state in $5 million fraud case

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit rap artist who had fled authorities after scheduling a court hearing to plead guilty to tax evasion has been arrested. An unsealed motion from Sameerah Marrell's defense attorney, who requested to withdraw from the case due to their relationship with the defendant breaking down, said the Detroit hip hop star had been arrested on a bench warrant out of state.
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from the Detroit area was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said.. Candace D. Guice, 24, was convicted after a two-day trial. In early January, Guice was pulled over on state Route...
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years

A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge after Ann Arbor traffic stop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Football player Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from an October traffic stop in Ann Arbor. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was originally charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.
