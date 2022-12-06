Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Plan Sends Bus a New DirectionGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longtime Cherry Hill police officer retires after 24 years
Lt. John Moyer spent his last day with the Cherry Hill police earlier this month, the end of 24 years with the department. Though policing wasn’t something he had aspired to do as a child, the career was suggested to him after he excelled as a corrections officer in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
Menorah at the center of upcoming Hanukkah celebrations
Chabad Lubavitch of Camden and Burlington counties will hold its 29th annual Hanukkah menorah lighting celebrations beginning with a menorah parade and lighting in Cherry Hill on Dec. 18 and concluding with a Chanukah on Ice event in Voorhees on Christmas Eve. Rabbi Laizer Mangel of the Chabad Lubavitch explained...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County leaders release statements on the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Daniels
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis and Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis released the following statement on the passing of retired Burlington County Sheriff Gary L. Daniels:. “We were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Daniels, who served Burlington County as a member of law enforcement,...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
Three charged with killing Mays Landing man in Atlantic City
Three men are charged in the October killing of a Mays Landing man gunned down in Atlantic City. Tyrone Ford, 21, was found unconscious at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 19, by police responding to a ShotSpotter audio-gunshot notification in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork in Camden County
PSE&G will be performing roadwork on Broadway in Camden Thursday Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Broadway at the intersection with Webster Street. PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden on Thursday...
Prosecutor: Autopsy of Murdered Atlantic City Victim & Arrest Made
An autopsy of Timothy Council, Jr. has been completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been been determined that his cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound … resulting in death by homicide. Here is a link to our previous coverage about...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
Three indicted for murder in killing of Atlantic City woman
Five people have been indicted in the killing of an Atlantic City woman who was gunned down in August, including two women who allegedly hindered the investigation. Two men are jailed and another is still being sought. Malikah McLaughlin, 26, was walking in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue...
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Philly landlord faces discrimination lawsuit over treatment of residents with housing vouchers
Amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis, a large Philadelphia landlord is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against prospective tenants with housing vouchers. The government subsidy enables very low-income families to rent on the private market. Filed Thursday, the complaint alleges that ProManaged Inc. violated federal housing laws by...
Whit
Suspect charged after viral TikTok of off-campus break-in
On Friday, Nov. 25, 22-year-old Rowan alum Elizabeth Jasek posted a TikTok showing an unknown man in her off-campus home in Glassboro on Thanksgiving morning. The video was taken with a camera that Jasek set up in her room. It showed the man going through her personal belongings and stealing some items. Nobody residing in the house was home at the time of the incident.
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
