Cherry Hill, NJ

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Roadwork in Camden County

PSE&G will be performing roadwork on Broadway in Camden Thursday Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Broadway at the intersection with Webster Street. PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden on Thursday...
CAMDEN, NJ
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Suspect charged after viral TikTok of off-campus break-in

On Friday, Nov. 25, 22-year-old Rowan alum Elizabeth Jasek posted a TikTok showing an unknown man in her off-campus home in Glassboro on Thanksgiving morning. The video was taken with a camera that Jasek set up in her room. It showed the man going through her personal belongings and stealing some items. Nobody residing in the house was home at the time of the incident.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

