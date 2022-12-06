Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
wdet.org
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed discusses his new role at Wayne County’s health department
Many people know Dr. Abdul El-Sayed from his gubernatorial run in 2018. At that time, he ran as a progressive, promoting things like single-payer health care and higher minimum wages. He lost in the primary to current Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but quickly became known by many in the state for...
wdet.org
Is national polarization changing the way states legislate?
America is a country of states, and the country’s Constitution specifically distributes a lot of power to those political entities. This is so true that it has encouraged the idea that the American states are laboratories of democracy. This idea promotes the belief that states have a lot of power to learn from each other, and often adopt the best policies from one another.
wdet.org
Bridge Detroit: State finalizes enforcement plan for Stellantis air quality violations
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy finalized a plan to enforce air quality violations committed by Stellantis. The automaker has seven violation notices issued from the state since 2021 for a plant it has on Detroit’s eastside. “Most of them are for odor violations,” says Bridge...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
wdet.org
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area
Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
wdet.org
The Twin Cities have regional public transit, how did they do it?
Minneapolis and St. Paul have more expansive public transit than what exists in the Detroit and metro Detroit region. And in 2014, the Twin Cities opened a light rail line that carries passengers across much of the area. How did they do it? And, what were the challenges that local...
wdet.org
GOP ’23: Conservative policy ideas animating the Republican Party
Thus far in our “GOP ’23: Where the Party At?” series, we’ve reviewed conservative principles and spoken with state Republican representatives about what they want for the future of the party. But what are the policies conservatives want to enact? What kind of America do they...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
