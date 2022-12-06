ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is national polarization changing the way states legislate?

America is a country of states, and the country’s Constitution specifically distributes a lot of power to those political entities. This is so true that it has encouraged the idea that the American states are laboratories of democracy. This idea promotes the belief that states have a lot of power to learn from each other, and often adopt the best policies from one another.
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month

Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area

Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
The Twin Cities have regional public transit, how did they do it?

Minneapolis and St. Paul have more expansive public transit than what exists in the Detroit and metro Detroit region. And in 2014, the Twin Cities opened a light rail line that carries passengers across much of the area. How did they do it? And, what were the challenges that local...
GOP ’23: Conservative policy ideas animating the Republican Party

Thus far in our “GOP ’23: Where the Party At?” series, we’ve reviewed conservative principles and spoken with state Republican representatives about what they want for the future of the party. But what are the policies conservatives want to enact? What kind of America do they...
CuriosiD: Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, we answer the question:. “Why does steam come out of Detroit’s streets?”. The short answer. It looks like there’s steam...
