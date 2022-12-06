Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Grundy County murder case from 2021
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a nearly year-old murder case in Grundy County. Kevin Halladey has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. According to a criminal complaint, Jeys and Halladey were in a relationship and living together at a home in the 100 […]
951thebull.com
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
kchanews.com
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
951thebull.com
A Dozen Cattle Killed When Semi Overturns in Northeast Iowa
About a dozen cattle have perished after a semi tractor trailer overturned in northeast Iowa Wednesday night. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 150 just north of Calmar at about 10 p.m. The crash report indicates that 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista was driving southbound when he reached over to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the semi cab while also talking on the telephone using a hands free headset. The tires of the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway onto the west shoulder, Tomash lost control of the truck, and the semi tractor and trailer overturned.
951thebull.com
Families Invited to Drive Through “Santa on the Farm” Friday in Calmar
For the third year, families are invited to meet “Santa on the Farm,” along with about 300 dairy cows, at the Iowa Dairy Center at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. Dairy Center Chair David Lawstuen says their drive-thru event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening will...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
951thebull.com
Vehicles Need to Be Off New Hampton Streets During Measurable Snowfall
When forecasts call for “measurable” snow in New Hampton, citizens will need to get their vehicles off the streets to avoid getting a ticket. Police Chief Zach Nosbisch says the City’s snow ordinance goes into effect when snow starts to pile up, but recommends action in advance.
KGLO News
Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
951thebull.com
Tara Hackman – New Hampton Parks and Recreation 12-07-22
Rob Getz spoke with Recreation Coordinator Tara Hackman with New Hampton Parks and Recreation to discuss the 3rd annual Holiday Lights Contest, a Breakfast with Santa this weekend, and other activities. You can sign up for the contest by reading the flyer below. Also, information for Breakfast With Santa is...
KAAL-TV
Austin, Bowling Green men face weapon assault charges after Thanksgiving standoff
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man and a Bowling Green, KY man each face a charge of 2nd-degree assault–deadly weapon after an alleged confrontation the day before Thanksgiving. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37, of Austin and Htay Reh, 21, of Bowling Green were arrested at 401 2nd Ave. SW, Austin on Nov. 23 according to court documents.
951thebull.com
Charles City Senior Center Holiday Party Saturday for Members
The Charles City Senior Center is hosting its annual Christmas Party this weekend. Judy Hauser with the Senior Center says attendance does require a membership, which is extremely affordable. Hauser says Saturday afternoon’s program from 1:30 to 4 p.m. will feature the music of local student, Anders Haglund. Hauser...
951thebull.com
Disaster Recovery Commission Open House Thursday in Charles City
Officials in Floyd, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties have joined forces to form the North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Commission. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the commission’s goal is to meet unmet needs for those impacted by a disaster event. In addition to helping those in...
KCRG.com
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Decorah on Friday morning. In a press release, police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting that sent one victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
951thebull.com
Viafield Winter Expo Thursday at Floyd County Fairgrounds
Area producers are invited to the Winter Expo hosted by Viafield Thursday at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd County Fairgrounds. Viafield’s Matt Katcher says doors open at 10 a.m. with various ag vendors providing information on products and services for successful farming in the 2023 growing season. Katcher adds that you don’t have to be a farmer to attend.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
