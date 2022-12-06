The girls varsity wrestling team made history this past Sunday, competing for the first time as a team, in what is now an OHSAA sanctioned sport. Our lady grapplers traveled to Brush High School in Lyndhurst, Ohio where they not only showed up, but showed out! Instead of the “Magnificent Seven” (down a lady…Bailey Piwinski out with the flu) our “Super Six” led by returning State Qualifier Lauren Ficker, impressively navigated their day of firsts. At 105 pounds Lauren finished in 3rd place and went 3-2 on the day. All three of her wins coming by way of fall in the first period. Each of the matches she lost were to extremely talented young ladies who have years of experience under their belts. Lauren lost a 4-2 decision to the returning state runner-up from Elyria…nothing to scoff at. Additionally, she lost a 4-2 decision to an all-world freshman from Sandusky, again, nothing to hang her head about. At a 120 pounds Cora Frederick went 2-3 on the day, earning 2 W’s by way of fall! All three of Cora’s losses were to returning state qualifiers, a heck of a bracket for her first real action. At 125 pounds, Alyssa Woodward was perfect on the day, winning her bracket! Alyssa was a shark amongst minnows earning two falls and a decision in route to her 1st place finish!. At 130 pounds Marissa Torres went 2-3, earning two falls, while swapping he pageant crown for headgear. Marissa battled, much like her teammates she dropped some tough matches to returning state qualifiers. At 135 pounds Mackenzie Feltis went 4-1, finishing up as a runner-up in her weight class! Kenzie earned 3 falls and a decision in route to her 2nd place finish. She was fierce after coming back from the flu this past week and fatigue simply set in, in her final match. Lastly, Emily Stiner wrestling up at 155 pounds and giving up a ton of size to her opponents still grinded to a 4-1 record on the day. Emily finished with 3 falls and a decision in route to her 2nd place finish! She showed tremendous grit and determination all while wearing her usual smile!

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO