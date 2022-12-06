Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Varsity Bowling falls to Norwalk 1605 – 1583
Liam Flemming (214,154=368 series) Led the Sailors in a closely contested match against Norwalk Truckers at Kendlee lanes. RJ Rivera bowled well with games of 134,127 for a 261 series. Michael Leonardi chipped in with agame of 154. Next match is at home against Port Clinton on Tuesday night.
vermilionathletics.org
Girls Varsity Bowling beats Norwalk 1605 – 1167
Bella Phillips (195,133=328) and Bailey Piwinsky(167,157=324) led the Lady Sailors in their first victory of this young season against the Lady Truckers of Norwalk. Also bowling well was Lydia Horrocks with a high game of 133. Next up is Port Clinton at home Tuesday at 4.
vermilionathletics.org
A History Making Weekend for Girls Varsity Wrestling…
The girls varsity wrestling team made history this past Sunday, competing for the first time as a team, in what is now an OHSAA sanctioned sport. Our lady grapplers traveled to Brush High School in Lyndhurst, Ohio where they not only showed up, but showed out! Instead of the “Magnificent Seven” (down a lady…Bailey Piwinski out with the flu) our “Super Six” led by returning State Qualifier Lauren Ficker, impressively navigated their day of firsts. At 105 pounds Lauren finished in 3rd place and went 3-2 on the day. All three of her wins coming by way of fall in the first period. Each of the matches she lost were to extremely talented young ladies who have years of experience under their belts. Lauren lost a 4-2 decision to the returning state runner-up from Elyria…nothing to scoff at. Additionally, she lost a 4-2 decision to an all-world freshman from Sandusky, again, nothing to hang her head about. At a 120 pounds Cora Frederick went 2-3 on the day, earning 2 W’s by way of fall! All three of Cora’s losses were to returning state qualifiers, a heck of a bracket for her first real action. At 125 pounds, Alyssa Woodward was perfect on the day, winning her bracket! Alyssa was a shark amongst minnows earning two falls and a decision in route to her 1st place finish!. At 130 pounds Marissa Torres went 2-3, earning two falls, while swapping he pageant crown for headgear. Marissa battled, much like her teammates she dropped some tough matches to returning state qualifiers. At 135 pounds Mackenzie Feltis went 4-1, finishing up as a runner-up in her weight class! Kenzie earned 3 falls and a decision in route to her 2nd place finish. She was fierce after coming back from the flu this past week and fatigue simply set in, in her final match. Lastly, Emily Stiner wrestling up at 155 pounds and giving up a ton of size to her opponents still grinded to a 4-1 record on the day. Emily finished with 3 falls and a decision in route to her 2nd place finish! She showed tremendous grit and determination all while wearing her usual smile!
vermilionathletics.org
Girls Varsity Bowling falls to Sandusky 1875 – 1151
Bella Phillips in her first varsity match bowled 115,171 for a team leading series of 286 to lead the Lady Sailors in the opening match of SBC action against the Sandusky Blue Streaks. Also bvowling in her first varsity action was Lydia Horrocks with games of 127,148 for a 275 series. Next the Lady Sailore travel to Norwalk to bowl the Lady Truckers Thursday.
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Falls to Oak Harbor 40-31
The boys junior varsity basketball team hosted Oak Harbor Tuesday evening and they couldn’t overcome a slow to start as they fell to the Rockets 40-31. The Rockets used a fast start to open up a double digit lead on the Sailors at the break. The Rockets led the Sailors 23-7. The Sailors finally got their offense going in the second half, but the Rockets still held on to a double digit lead heading into the fourth. The Sailors closed out the game knocking down three straight threes but Rockets still held on for the 40-31 victory.
