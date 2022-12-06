San Antonio-based Rackspace blames email outage on ransomware attack

A banner hangs above a Rackspace display at a trade show.

San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology Inc. on Tuesday said a ransomeware attack caused the outage which left thousands of its customers without email access.In an emailed statement, the cloud computing firm said it hired a "leading cyber defense firm" to help it investigate the incident. However, officials warned that the breach could bring revenue losses to its Hosted Exchange business line, which has roughly $30 million in annual sales. Other costs are possible, they added.Over the weekend, publicly traded Rackspace disclosed that a security incident had left customers without email access. However, it wasn't until Tuesday's statement that officials supplied additional details about the nature of the breach.In the statement, Rackspace said it believes the attack was isolated to its Hosted Exchange operations."Out of an abundance of caution, Rackspace Technology has put additional security measures in place and will continue to actively monitor for any suspicious activity," officials said.