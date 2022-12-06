Read full article on original website
Piers Morgan questions Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter
Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the...
‘Should we get Dougal in the bath?’: Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn look back at Father Ted
As lovable idiot priest Father Dougal McGuire and tea-fixated housekeeper Mrs Doyle, Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn were cemented in comedy history with their roles in 90s sitcom Father Ted. Ardal has since appeared in shows such as My Hero, Death in Paradise and Derry Girls, while McLynn has had roles in Shameless and EastEnders. The pair reunite for comedy series Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky Comedy.
