Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program
A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UPMATTERS
Life since winning Remarkable Women contest
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan. Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.
WLUC
Stay Well program supports people with SAD
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 3 million people tend to experience low moods and energy as winter days get shorter and darker. The Stay Well program was initiated in 2020 to help people cope with the complexities of the...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces support for park upgrades in 11 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday that they recommended 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam to receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. “The Land and Water...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WLUC
UP vet reacts to canine flu outbreak
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A highly contagious canine flu is sweeping the country. One U.P. veterinarian says cases are low in Michigan but wants owners to be aware of what to look for. Symptoms usually include a cough, reduced appetite and fever. It is only transferred from dog to dog,...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
WLUC
Brief sunshine with a seasonal stretch
High pressure is moving through clearing clouds out for today. Then, a system tracking through Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula will increase clouds tomorrow. There’s a slight chance of light snow in Menominee county tomorrow afternoon. This weekend a small disturbance will bring light snow starting Saturday late afternoon through Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light. Next Wednesday a stronger system could bring widespread accumulating snow, and this bodes watching for changes.
Reportedly 5 Bodies We Found Since May Near Lake Mead In Michigan, and Apparently It’s Also Very Haunted
Not sure I’d personally investigate around there...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
There has only been one wolverine sighting in Michigan in the last 200 years — So what makes us "The Wolverine State"?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Brian Fisher explores just how Michigan got the nickname of “The Wolverine State” and what exactly happened to the largest member of the weasel family.
WLUC
FCC urges Michigan residents to report their internet access
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan and the FCC are encouraging all residents to check and report their internet access on a broadband map. It’s an effort to assess high-speed internet access across the state. New data from the FCC shows nearly half a million homes...
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit vet dies in car crash
Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend
