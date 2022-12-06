Read full article on original website
JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 2019 shooting, but the case is not over. Shawnee Co. District Court records show counts of first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm against Lavonte Johnson were dismissed Nov. 23.
KCTV 5
Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m. When law enforcement...
WIBW
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
WIBW
One behind bars after stolen vehicle leads police chase through North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a stolen vehicle led law enforcement officials on a chase through North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Miguel P. Ramirez, 38, of Topeka, is behind bars after a police chase on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Officials said...
Update: Overland Park Police locate pit bull that bit Kan. man & his dog
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating after a dog was involved in an incident in Overland Park have located the animal. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
WIBW
Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for information in a recent armed robbery. Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials were called to a business in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. - near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St. - with reports of an armed robbery.
WIBW
Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Abuse trial set for former college police chief arrested in Wabaunsee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a former Oklahoma college police chief arrested for child abuse in Wabaunsee County. John Caviness is charged with two counts of child abuse against an 11-year-old, and one count of interference with law enforcement. He was bound over this week, and is scheduled for arraignment January 17.
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Missouri man dies, teen injured after pickups collide
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Semaj M. Moore, 36, 36, Lexington, was northbound on MO 131 just north of Bryant Knob Road. The pickup crossed the center...
WIBW
FBI: 2 escape KC-area prison, man who helped held for court appearance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that two men escaped from a prison near Kansas City as the man who helped them get away is held for his first court appearance. The Department of Justice says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that a criminal complaint...
Olathe man pleads guilty in $300M telemarking conspiracy
An Olathe man pleaded guilty Thursday in a federal case out of Minnesota for his role in leading a $300 million fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
WIBW
Man transported to the hospital following late night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was in a house fire Wednesday night, Dec. 7. Topeka fire crews were called to a single-story house fire just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at 429 NE Forest Ave. When fire crews arrived, one adult male and one dog escaped the flames.
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide. It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday. The father has been identified as David Koch. His daughter is Hayden Koch.
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
