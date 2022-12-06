ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eudora, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBW

Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 2019 shooting, but the case is not over. Shawnee Co. District Court records show counts of first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm against Lavonte Johnson were dismissed Nov. 23.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Update: Overland Park Police locate pit bull that bit Kan. man & his dog

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating after a dog was involved in an incident in Overland Park have located the animal. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for information in a recent armed robbery. Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials were called to a business in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. - near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St. - with reports of an armed robbery.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Man transported to the hospital following late night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was in a house fire Wednesday night, Dec. 7. Topeka fire crews were called to a single-story house fire just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at 429 NE Forest Ave. When fire crews arrived, one adult male and one dog escaped the flames.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a double shooting, now believed to be a possible case of murder-suicide. It left a 55-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter dead inside a residence on Monday. The father has been identified as David Koch. His daughter is Hayden Koch.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
BOCA RATON, FL

