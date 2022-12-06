ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSAV-TV

White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal

The White House stressed on Thursday that it is committed to bringing home former Marine Paul Whelan and will remain vigilant over Viktor Bout’s release amid a backlash of criticism over a prisoner swap deal that released WNBA star Brittney Griner from months of detention in Russia. In exchange...
WSAV-TV

Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent

(The Hill) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent. “I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in an interview Thursday with CNN’s Jake Tapper in her Senate office.
ARIZONA STATE

