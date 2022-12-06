Read full article on original website
At least 17 Republicans are checking out their presidential prospects, diminishing Trump's shot at getting a free pass for the 2024 nomination
At least 17 Republicans have shown they're interested in the 2024 presidential nomination, even though Trump has already declared he's running.
White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal
The White House stressed on Thursday that it is committed to bringing home former Marine Paul Whelan and will remain vigilant over Viktor Bout’s release amid a backlash of criticism over a prisoner swap deal that released WNBA star Brittney Griner from months of detention in Russia. In exchange...
Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent
(The Hill) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent. “I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in an interview Thursday with CNN’s Jake Tapper in her Senate office.
Rick Scott defends ‘good, quality’ Senate candidates following Georgia runoff loss
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday defended the GOP’s crop of midterm Senate nominees and pushed back on accusations that candidate quality was the reason for their downfall. Scott, who led the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, lamented the party’s losses following Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory over Republican Herschel...
Items with classified markings found in Trump storage unit: reports
Former President Trump’s legal team has found at least two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., in the wake of the FBI’s August search of Mar-a-Lago, several outlets reported on Wednesday. The documents were immediately turned over to the FBI, according...
