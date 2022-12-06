Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Geraldine Johnston, 87, Nashua
Geraldine Johnston age 87 of Nashua, IA, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, with interment at Horton Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 –...
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A Charles City couple charged with child endangerment will have their trials delayed until next year. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested in September by Charles City Police and each faces one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony. Investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later.
Families Invited to Drive Through “Santa on the Farm” Friday in Calmar
For the third year, families are invited to meet “Santa on the Farm,” along with about 300 dairy cows, at the Iowa Dairy Center at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. Dairy Center Chair David Lawstuen says their drive-thru event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening will...
A Dozen Cattle Killed When Semi Overturns in Northeast Iowa
About a dozen cattle have perished after a semi tractor trailer overturned in northeast Iowa Wednesday night. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 150 just north of Calmar at about 10 p.m. The crash report indicates that 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista was driving southbound when he reached over to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the semi cab while also talking on the telephone using a hands free headset. The tires of the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway onto the west shoulder, Tomash lost control of the truck, and the semi tractor and trailer overturned.
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
Vehicles Need to Be Off New Hampton Streets During Measurable Snowfall
When forecasts call for “measurable” snow in New Hampton, citizens will need to get their vehicles off the streets to avoid getting a ticket. Police Chief Zach Nosbisch says the City’s snow ordinance goes into effect when snow starts to pile up, but recommends action in advance.
