iBerkshires.com
Virtual Meeting on Baby Bonds Program Findings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A study on establishing a "baby bonds" program will be released on Monday during a virtual event beginning at noon. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg convened a Baby Bonds Task Force earlier this year to explore the creation of the bonds in Massachusetts. The release of the...
BCArc Name Director of Brain Injury Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Inauguration Celebration at TD Garden
BOSTON — Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll announced the details of their inaugural celebration. Following the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 5, 2023, they will hold an evening celebration at TD Garden inspired by the theme, "Moving the Ball Forward," a nod to their time as college and professional basketball players and the history made with this election. This event will mark the nation's first all-women executive team to serve a state.
Weekend Outlook: Holiday Markets, Music, and Parades
With just a couple of weeks until Christmas, holiday cheer is spreading in the county. This weekend's events range from photos with Santa to lyrical concerts and bazaars. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Photos with Santa Holiday Event. All Seasons Realty Group, Cheshire. The...
