BOSTON — Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll announced the details of their inaugural celebration. Following the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 5, 2023, they will hold an evening celebration at TD Garden inspired by the theme, "Moving the Ball Forward," a nod to their time as college and professional basketball players and the history made with this election. This event will mark the nation's first all-women executive team to serve a state.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO