City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KPS Superintendent refutes allegation that black educators aren’t being promoted into upper management
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegations that Kalamazoo Public Schools officials aren’t doing enough to promote black educators into upper management drew a sharp response from the Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri at the district’s Board of Education meeting this week. NAACP Branch President Wendy Fields complained to...
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Two injured in crash at Sprinkle Road and Milham Avenue Thursday evening
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Sprinkle Road in Portage was closed for several hours last night after a crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV. Around 8:30 p.m. Portage Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a pickup truck traveling south on Sprinkle Road attempted to turn east onto Milham Avenue. The pickup truck turned into the path of a small SUV that was traveling north on Sprinkle Rd.
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles & trailers valued around $300,000
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Detectives with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post have recovered an estimated $300,000 dollars in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation that spanned several months. MSP says that three property searches were conducted; One of them in the 10000 block of Welburn Road...
