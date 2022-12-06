Read full article on original website
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
Fox11online.com
Person dies in Waupaca rollover crash
WAUPACA (WLUK) -- A person died in a rollover crash in Waupaca. It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 10 near W. Fulton Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver deceased, ejected from the vehicle. Investigators determined the driver was traveling westbound on U.S....
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in custody after WIS 29 incident, officer at hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department confirms that one officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an accidental discharge. Detective Dan Van Lanen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon about the incident on Wisconsin Highway 29, which closed down all eastbound lanes. Van Lanen says...
94.3 Jack FM
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
WBAY Green Bay
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in deer in Shawano County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in southwestern Shawano County in the town of Germania. The animal was a 4-5-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery deer season. This is the second confirmed wild deer CWD-positive case in Shawano County.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
WEAU-TV 13
Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
cwbradio.com
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WBAY Green Bay
Beyer suggested his brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s murders
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged Green Bay girl’s shooting death bound over for trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on...
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)
Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
