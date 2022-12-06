Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Following Public Hearing, Trigg Board Unanimously Passes Nickel Tax
Following a lengthy public hearing Friday afternoon, members of the Trigg County Board of Education unanimously passed on second reading a nickel tax for increased bonding potential and imminent capital projects. Board members asserted that taking the nickel now, as opposed to “kicking the can” down the road 5-to-10 years,...
whvoradio.com
Connie Allen Selected As Cadiz City Clerk
Former Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Connie Allen will be the next Cadiz City Clerk. Cadiz Mayor Todd King told the News Edge Thursday night he offered the position to Allen and she had accepted. Mayor King says he received several applications and after conducting interviews earlier this...
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
whvoradio.com
Pennyrile Electric’s Gates Named Cadiz-Trigg EDC Board Chair
Board members from the Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission and Industrial Development Authority elected new leadership early Thursday morning, when Alan Gates was approved as board chair. Currently the President/CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric Community Cooperative, Gates supplants Trigg County’s Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — who’s moving on to civilian life...
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
whvoradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
whvoradio.com
Public Hearing Friday On Proposed Trigg County Schools Nickel Tax
The Trigg County Board of Education will host a special-called meeting and public hearing Friday to allow public comment on a proposed nickel tax. The idea of a nickel tax first surfaced on November 10 two days after the November 8 General Election when the Trigg County Board of Education approved the proposed nickel tax after first reading. A public hearing concerning the proposed nickel tax was initially scheduled for Friday, December 2, at noon, but was rescheduled for Friday, December 9, at noon to allow time for the meeting notice to be published in the local newspaper.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting on possible personnel matter
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission is expected to meet in executive session during a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss "Issues which might lead to the discipline or dismissal of a member i.e. City Commissioner," as allowed by state law. That's according to the agenda for the meeting,...
whvoradio.com
Delay Projected In Trigg Schools Vocational Renovation
With any large construction project, comes the potential for delays and tough discoveries. Trigg County’s Board of Education received such news Thursday night, when Director of Operations Matt Ladd had to unfortunately relay that in the process of preparing the vocational building for its grant-paid renovation, contractors from A&K Construction have uncovered a bit of a snag.
whvoradio.com
Henderson Arraigned on New Manslaughter Charge
A Hopkinsville man was arraigned for a second time on manslaughter charges in a case that got Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling in some trouble with the Kentucky Supreme Court earlier this year. Seth Henderson entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court to new charges of...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
Law enforcement is investigating a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed and choked in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. No arrest has been made but police say the robbery is still under investigation.
whvoradio.com
Genesis Express Give Back Event Raises Over $60,000
The Genesis Express Give Back event hosted by The Edge Media Group and Hancock’s Neighborhood Market raised more than $60,000 to help the organization build their Inter-generational Community Center. The Edge Media Group President and General Manager Beth Mann said at the conclusion of the fundraiser that was broadcast...
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In Boulevard Murder Case
A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
whvoradio.com
Meet Trigg County Youth Leadership Class Members – Part One
Trigg County Youth Leadership class members say they are getting a new view of the county where they live thanks to the program this year. The fifteen-member youth leadership class visited with The Edge Media Group Tuesday, December 6, to learn about media and communications. Each of the class members visited the WKDZ Country Club about what they are learning in the class.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
whvoradio.com
Discovery Transfer Requested in Peach Street Murder Case
Defense attorneys for Anthony Gaines are still waiting for cell phone data evidence to help them prepare for their defense of the Hopkinsville man charged with two counts of murder. Attorney Brandi Jones presented a multi-layered motion to Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self Wednesday afternoon. She said she had...
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois pair get McCracken meth charges
Two Illinois residents face charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County Tuesday night. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Kentucky Dam Road for alleged traffic violations. The vehicle was searched, reportedly leading to the discovery of illegal narcotics on the driver, Candace M. Grant of Metropolis, and passenger, Terrell B. Deen of Golconda.
