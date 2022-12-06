ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hawaii deployed 20 National Guard members to help with traffic control as the Mauna Loa eruption enters its second week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315WRh_0jZAz9WK00
Lava continues to flow from the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, which erupted last week. Photo by Bruce Omor/Paradise Helicopter/EPA-EFE

Officials have sough to reassure communities that the area is safe. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said Monday that the lava flow has "slowed down considerably" ― moving at about 20 feet per hour ― and is about 2.15 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

"With the lava being where it's at, we feel pretty certain that the lava won't impact any populated areas," Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said, according to Hawaii News Now. "There's a lot of (moving) pieces. How fast it's moving. How close it's gonna come to the highway. How long it will take if there's any dangers that we're seeing."

Last week Mauna Loa and the neighboring Kilauea volcano erupted at the same time. It was the first time that happened since 1984. Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday while Kilauea was already active.

"A volcanic eruption is a physical manifestation of so many natural and spiritual forces for Hawaiians," said Ilihia Gionson , a Hawaii Tourism Authority spokesperson who is Native Hawaiian.

"People who are unfamiliar with that should understand that it's a very personal, very significant thing."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 4

Related
newschain

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa

With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gusty winds to ease very slightly for the weekend

Trade wind speeds will trend downward a little for the weekend, but will remain breezy through Monday. The trades will bring some passing showers for windward areas, with a slight increase in shower activity as an area of moisture from an old frontal boundary hitches a ride on the winds.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Ledcor plans nearly 1,000 homes in S. Maui after previous luxury proposal had pushback

Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.
WAILEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu

Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Officials give update on missing snorkeler, reported shark attack on Maui

Officials with DLNR DOCARE held a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on a missing snorkeler and a reported shark attack in waters off Keawakapu Point in Kihei on Maui. Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei. Emergency crews are searching for a...
People

Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui

A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Sister goddesses Poli’ahu and Pele bring lava and snow on same day to Big Island summits

For generations, Big Island volcanoes Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa have been the source of Hawaiian legends. Pele, the fire and volcanoes goddess, showed up late Sunday night with the eruption of Mauna Loa spewing red hot lava, up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. Pele’s sister Poli‘ahu, goddess of snow, stormed the summit of Mauna Kea, forcing the access road to shut down Monday night.
HAWAII STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
FAIRBANKS, AK
TODAY.com

Woman missing after shark attack in Maui

The search continues for a woman who was allegedly attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Maui. The woman’s husband told authorities they were initially able to fight off the shark, but his wife did not make it back to shore.Dec. 9, 2022.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy