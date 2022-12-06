Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hawaii deployed 20 National Guard members to help with traffic control as the Mauna Loa eruption enters its second week.

Lava continues to flow from the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, which erupted last week. Photo by Bruce Omor/Paradise Helicopter/EPA-EFE

Officials have sough to reassure communities that the area is safe. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon said Monday that the lava flow has "slowed down considerably" ― moving at about 20 feet per hour ― and is about 2.15 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

"With the lava being where it's at, we feel pretty certain that the lava won't impact any populated areas," Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said, according to Hawaii News Now. "There's a lot of (moving) pieces. How fast it's moving. How close it's gonna come to the highway. How long it will take if there's any dangers that we're seeing."

Last week Mauna Loa and the neighboring Kilauea volcano erupted at the same time. It was the first time that happened since 1984. Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday while Kilauea was already active.

"A volcanic eruption is a physical manifestation of so many natural and spiritual forces for Hawaiians," said Ilihia Gionson , a Hawaii Tourism Authority spokesperson who is Native Hawaiian.

"People who are unfamiliar with that should understand that it's a very personal, very significant thing."

