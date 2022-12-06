Read full article on original website
George Brown
5d ago
Assembled engines for the first 747s back in Spring 1969.....midnight till 8 AM... Just out of Army.. attending ECSC in Connecticut. Some nights we would install sections and some nights we would backtrack and remove a few if the quality control indicated tolerances were slightly off...!
One Who Cares
5d ago
My husband helped build the first 747s, all things comes to a end, so sad, but glad he was part of this wonderful history
