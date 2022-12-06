Extended: Minnesota officials forecast a $17.6 billion budget surplus 06:34

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's projected budget surplus is forecasted at $17.6 billion, state officials announced Tuesday.

Management and budget officials cited strong collections and lower-than-projected spending adding to the surplus.

"Economic headwinds lower expected growth but large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues in FY24-25 create estimated $17.6B available for budget," MMB said.

During a news conference Tuesday, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said the projected surplus is "largest projected balance in the history of Minnesota."

Republican leaders argue that Minnesotans should get money back because of the surplus.

"We should spend most of the next session working to give as much of it back to Minnesotans as possible," House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said. "Tax hikes of any kind should be a complete non-starter. Families deserve their money back as they continue to deal with the high cost of groceries, home heating bills, and other everyday necessities."

Gov. Tim Walz says it's a positive report, but doesn't tell "the whole story" of families dealing with high gas prices and childcare costs.

In a statement, Walz said:

"Today's news is proof that Minnesota's economy is strong and growing. One thing is clear: this surplus is a result of the students, small businesses, and working families whose hard work and creativity make our economy one of the most resilient and diverse in the country. The case for sending money back to Minnesotans to help with rising costs has never been stronger. Together, we have a golden opportunity to do that while also investing in our workforce, our schools, and our kids – all while lowering costs for our middle-class families, small businesses, and seniors."

Walz says he will release his budget proposal on Jan. 24.



