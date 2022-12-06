ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Deion Sanders Jr. blasts The Carton Show and Fox Sports for making copyright claim on his viral video

By Brandon Contes
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbELz_0jZAz1SW00

Video of Deion Sanders meeting his Colorado Buffaloes football players went viral after Coach Prime told them to enter the transfer portal. Apparently, Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. filmed the viral video. But FS1’s The Carton Show made a copyright claim on it.

Monday afternoon, Deion Sanders Jr. went on a bit of a Twitter tirade, blasting Fox Sports and Craig Carton’s morning show, alleging they stole his property.

“Y’all need to remove MY VIDEO from y’all show,” Sanders Jr. tweeted at The Carton Show . “How you gone COPYRIGHT MY VIDEO on y’all YouTube and try to take money out of my pocket. YALL NEED TO REMOVE MY CONTENT FROM YOUR SHOW. YOU DIDN’T ASK ME.”

Sanders Jr. noted that ESPN requested permission to use the video and shared a screenshot of the message he received from the SportsCenter Twitter account. According to Sanders Jr, Fox and The Carton Show did not similarly request permission to air the video, but they used it anyway and took it a step further by making a copyright claim on the content. Sanders Jr. also posted a screenshot of the message his company Well Off Media received to their YouTube account, informing them that the video was claimed by Fox Sports Interactive.

Pat McAfee saw the dispute and chimed in on Twitter, alleging that this is something Fox Sports has done to him in the past.

“This is a Fox Sports special,” McAfee tweeted Sanders Jr. “We had to stop allowing them to use our clips because of the amount of strikes they filed against us for our own content.”

Shortly after Sanders Jr. tweeted at The Carton Show and Fox Sports, Carton was on his WFAN afternoon radio show and asked, “Is Deion Sanders Jr. on Twitter?”

“I guess that there’s some type of an issue with the video?” Carton said with a laugh before reading the tweet aloud.

Carton admitted that he had no idea what the tweets from Sanders Jr. even meant. It’s fair to assume it wasn’t Carton who claimed the content, his name just happens to be on the show. The claim was more likely made by a producer or someone else who works behind the scenes at Fox.

“I have no idea what that even means. Nobody stole anything,” Carton continued on his radio show. “We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Carton also noted how the video was used everywhere, which is true. The viral video from Sanders Jr. was all over the place and there were certainly outlets that used it without requesting permission. But those outlets didn’t also attempt to copyright the content.

[ Deion Sanders Jr. ]

The post Deion Sanders Jr. blasts The Carton Show and Fox Sports for making copyright claim on his viral video appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at ‘Negative’ Comments About Her Daughter

Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a little nervous about welcoming a new member into the family recently. In an Instagram post, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes explained why some concerns set in. According to Brittany, she received “negative” comments about how her daughter, Sterling, might react to...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Career Admission

Like many viewers, Chris Berman was upset when NFL Primetime ended. Before fans absorbed highlights on social media and YouTube, they'd flock to ESPN's studio show for a rundown of Sunday's action. However, NBC gained exclusive rights to NFL footage of Sunday evenings when landing Sunday Night Football in 2006.
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement

Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By 1 Betting Spread This Weekend

Don't look now but there's a surprising betting line out of the NFC North this Sunday. Per ESPN's Mina Kimes, the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. Something that shocked the NFL world. "Bama fans now believe that the Lions should be in the playoffs...
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

180
Followers
249
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy