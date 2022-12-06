Deion Sanders Jr. blasts The Carton Show and Fox Sports for making copyright claim on his viral video

Video of Deion Sanders meeting his Colorado Buffaloes football players went viral after Coach Prime told them to enter the transfer portal. Apparently, Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. filmed the viral video. But FS1’s The Carton Show made a copyright claim on it.

Monday afternoon, Deion Sanders Jr. went on a bit of a Twitter tirade, blasting Fox Sports and Craig Carton’s morning show, alleging they stole his property.

“Y’all need to remove MY VIDEO from y’all show,” Sanders Jr. tweeted at The Carton Show . “How you gone COPYRIGHT MY VIDEO on y’all YouTube and try to take money out of my pocket. YALL NEED TO REMOVE MY CONTENT FROM YOUR SHOW. YOU DIDN’T ASK ME.”

Sanders Jr. noted that ESPN requested permission to use the video and shared a screenshot of the message he received from the SportsCenter Twitter account. According to Sanders Jr, Fox and The Carton Show did not similarly request permission to air the video, but they used it anyway and took it a step further by making a copyright claim on the content. Sanders Jr. also posted a screenshot of the message his company Well Off Media received to their YouTube account, informing them that the video was claimed by Fox Sports Interactive.

Pat McAfee saw the dispute and chimed in on Twitter, alleging that this is something Fox Sports has done to him in the past.

“This is a Fox Sports special,” McAfee tweeted Sanders Jr. “We had to stop allowing them to use our clips because of the amount of strikes they filed against us for our own content.”

Shortly after Sanders Jr. tweeted at The Carton Show and Fox Sports, Carton was on his WFAN afternoon radio show and asked, “Is Deion Sanders Jr. on Twitter?”

“I guess that there’s some type of an issue with the video?” Carton said with a laugh before reading the tweet aloud.

Carton admitted that he had no idea what the tweets from Sanders Jr. even meant. It’s fair to assume it wasn’t Carton who claimed the content, his name just happens to be on the show. The claim was more likely made by a producer or someone else who works behind the scenes at Fox.

“I have no idea what that even means. Nobody stole anything,” Carton continued on his radio show. “We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Carton also noted how the video was used everywhere, which is true. The viral video from Sanders Jr. was all over the place and there were certainly outlets that used it without requesting permission. But those outlets didn’t also attempt to copyright the content.

[ Deion Sanders Jr. ]

