Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers
Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe. The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this...
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands
It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’
Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Can You Guess Who Is Headlining the Inaugural ‘World Is a Vampire’ Festival?
The inaugural edition of a new rock music festival in Mexico called "The World Is a Vampire" was announced earlier this week (Nov. 23). Can you guess what band is headlining the spring 2023 fest in Mexico City? It happens on March 4, 2023, at the capital's Foro Sol stadium.
Pantera Soundcheck Footage Emerges Before First Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
It's almost here! The Pantera celebration tour featuring longtime members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown playing alongside close friends of the band Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will get underway tonight (Dec. 2), but ahead of the first performance fans near the venue have managed to capture some footage of the group's soundcheck.
Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2022?
Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped! The platform released their annual recap of fans' listening habits for 2022 on Nov. 30, the earliest they've ever done it. Listeners can find their personalized Wrapped on the mobile Spotify app by clicking the banner on the homepage, or by visiting the Wrapped hub here. Spotify will then tell you your top songs, artists, and more.
Robbie Williams Restarts Neighborhood Feud With Jimmy Page
Getting along with neighbors in close quarters can be a challenge. That's perhaps why Robbie Williams has applied to build a fence the height of a two-story structure between his London home and neighbor Jimmy Page. Williams' application cites a lack of privacy as his reasoning for the fence, according to The Sun.
Dolly Parton Confirms Some Wild Rumors About Herself on the ‘Tonight Show’ [Watch]
While some people are advocating to officially name Dolly Parton the Queen of Christmas, perhaps the Most Interesting Woman in the World would be more fitting. The country veteran stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 30 and shed light on some wild rumors swirling on the internet about her.
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks + Mick Fleetwood Pay Tribute to Christine McVie
Following the news that Christine McVie died yesterday (Nov. 30), her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, shared heartfelt tributes to her on social media. McVie had been a longstanding member of Fleetwood Mac, joining in 1970 as singer and keyboardist. Though she left in 1998, she returned...
Netflix Releases Robert Downey Documentary
As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.
Here’s How to See Your 2022 Year-End YouTube Music Recap
It's that time of year again when we can look back on the past 12 months and remember all the fond memories of times gone by, including all the music we listened to. While you may have already delved headlong into your Spotify Wrapped playlist or Apple Music Replay and created your very own three-day Instafest lineup based on your listening habits, YouTube Music has another gift for you to unwrap with their 2022 Recap.
