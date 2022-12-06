ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands

It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
25 Years Ago: Why Green Day Initially Shelved ‘Good Riddance’

Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” was released Dec. 2, 1997, but the poignant ballad could have come out several years earlier. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong originally began working on the tune during the group’s early days. Sometime around 1991, he’d fallen for a woman named Amanda who frequented the Bay Area’s Gilman Street music scene. She was a feminist and a rebel, and eventually she broke Armstrong’s heart. Amanda dumped him and moved to Ecuador. Some said it was to be with family; others claim she joined the Peace Corps. Whatever the reason, the experience inspired the young Armstrong.
Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2022?

Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped! The platform released their annual recap of fans' listening habits for 2022 on Nov. 30, the earliest they've ever done it. Listeners can find their personalized Wrapped on the mobile Spotify app by clicking the banner on the homepage, or by visiting the Wrapped hub here. Spotify will then tell you your top songs, artists, and more.
Robbie Williams Restarts Neighborhood Feud With Jimmy Page

Getting along with neighbors in close quarters can be a challenge. That's perhaps why Robbie Williams has applied to build a fence the height of a two-story structure between his London home and neighbor Jimmy Page. Williams' application cites a lack of privacy as his reasoning for the fence, according to The Sun.
Netflix Releases Robert Downey Documentary

As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.
Here’s How to See Your 2022 Year-End YouTube Music Recap

It's that time of year again when we can look back on the past 12 months and remember all the fond memories of times gone by, including all the music we listened to. While you may have already delved headlong into your Spotify Wrapped playlist or Apple Music Replay and created your very own three-day Instafest lineup based on your listening habits, YouTube Music has another gift for you to unwrap with their 2022 Recap.
