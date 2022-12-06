Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Grand Rapid Business Owners Play Santa By Buying $2500 Worth of Groceries For Strangers
The holiday season is all about showering the world with love. Some people do it in the form of buying presents for their loved ones, some of us send cards and carol, while others may find themselves doing acts of service and love around the holidays. And that's exactly what...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Mel Trotter: GR has all the resources to address downtown safety issues
Mel Trotter Ministries says their "Street Court" program helps people experiencing homelessness not face a fine for non-violent offenses
WZZM 13
Alternative treatment for auto-immune disease and inflammation gets meaningful results
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? And how can it effectively be treated?. Dr. Logan Morse joined us from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy to talk us through it. He said some of the causes of auto-immune disease or inflammation are diet, or the nervous system overreacting to an assault-like injury or disease and releases chemicals in the body which fuel inflammation and cause the body to attack itself.
More merge lanes planned for U.S. 131 just south of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of U.S. 131 is getting a remodel with a project designed to make it easier, and less stressful, for motorists to merge from one highway interchange to another. To get to that point, however, drivers should expect some closures when the $48 million...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
WOOD
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital
During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
Muskegon residents & commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs
Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research film will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 9-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Stand-up comedy, live country music, and several craft vendor fairs are all on the roster of events going on in Grand Rapids this weekend, Dec. 9-11. If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family, check out this list of five unique events happening this weekend.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
Visit Santa In West Michigan With Your Dogs or Cats 2022
Christmas is for kitties, and puppies too. And this holiday season you've got lots of opportunities to take your fluffy furever friends to visit Santa Claus in metro Grand Rapids. Where can I take my pets to get Christmas pics in Grand Rapids?. Many locations in West Michigan will have...
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
