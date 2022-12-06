ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Alternative treatment for auto-immune disease and inflammation gets meaningful results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? And how can it effectively be treated?. Dr. Logan Morse joined us from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy to talk us through it. He said some of the causes of auto-immune disease or inflammation are diet, or the nervous system overreacting to an assault-like injury or disease and releases chemicals in the body which fuel inflammation and cause the body to attack itself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
