Man attacked and followed by group of men in Waikiki, residents concerned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crime tape blocked off the bus stop on the corner of Seaside and Kuhio Avenues Tuesday morning. Police said a 21-year-old man sat at the bus stop around 2:45 a.m. when a group of men approached him and started to beat him.

The attack apparently started on Kuhio Avenue but the victim was found one street over near Manukai Street. Residents of the area said they are concerned about the violent crime.

Waikiki residents Pamela and William Perry said they hear police sirens almost every night. They feel uneasy about the fatal attack.

Pamela Perry said, “I just feel like not as secure as you want, you want to be secured when you live in a place like this.”

William Perry usually keeps his wife company when they are out in public, just as a precaution. He said, “You see police cars everywhere and you can hear the wailing of sirens all over the place.”

According to police, the victim tried to get away, but the group of suspects caught up to him and continued the beating until the victim became unconscious. Police believe a blunt type of object was involved in the attack.

Honolulu EMS said paramedics found the 21-year-old man unresponsive and in critical condition. He had a wound on his chest and later died at the hospital.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters said he is getting more calls from residents about criminal activity in Waikiki.

Waters said, “A lot of violent crimes are happening, people walking with machetes, even people being run over and chased by groups of people.”

HPD’s crime mapping recorded at least ten assault incidents in Waikiki in the past week. Residents are taking steps to be safe in the area.

Pamela Perry said, “We don’t go out in the evening and also I don’t go out myself so now we go out together and if something is wrong, we just avoid it.”

Police said they continue to investigate the attack and have not made an arrest.