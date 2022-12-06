Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
nwnewsradio.com
Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension
(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
nwnewsradio.com
End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett
For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
KING-5
What is the future of Boeing’s Everett Factory?
SEATTLE — Boeing’s 747 put Everett on the map in the aviation world. Now that it’s gone, there is a huge space left to be filled in the factory. The factory was built specifically for the 747 and has become the largest of its kind in the world.
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies
Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
myeverettnews.com
Snohomish County Health District Leader Joins Call For Indoor Mask Use
This in today from the Snohomish Health District. Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. James Lewis joined more than 30 other local health officers and health care leaders to recommend masking and other illness prevention measures this winter. Full statement:. “Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing...
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
KOMO News
Home prices, sales to drop for first time in decade, Redfin predicts
SEATTLE — Redfin expects home prices in the United States to decline for the first time in a decade in 2023. The Seattle-based real estate brokerage released its 12 predictions for 2023, and said it anticipates fewer home sales in 2023 than there were in 2022, which would mark the first year-over-year decline in a decade as home sales could fall to their lowest level since 2011.
Tri-City Herald
Eight WA state locales recognized in list of top 400 U.S. college towns and cities
Personal finance website WalletHub has included eight Washington state universities in the 2023 edition of its “Best College Towns & Cities in America” list, which aims to rank 400 cities nationwide based on academic and economic factors. Seattle received 18th place overall and 5th for social environment, while...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
myeverettnews.com
Weekly Wednesday Wintertide Update (Sponsored Post)
Every Wednesday we’ll update you on the Wintertide happenings coming up as the City of Everett’s Wintertide Season continues into the New Year. Wintertide isn’t just one event and its not limited to downtown Everett but encompasses all the ways people in Everett, Washington can enjoy holiday cheer including Friendsgiving celebrations, special shopping opportunities, music, events, merriment, experiences and more lasting all the way into the New Year.
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
myeverettnews.com
Santa & Everett Fire Visiting Two South Everett Parks This Evening
A reminder that it’s another Wintertide Santa Cruise tonight. Here are the details:. Thursday December 8th: EVERETT FIRE FOOD AND TOY DRIVE SANTA CRUISE. Don’t forget! Santa will be at Walter E. Hall Park and Thornton A. Sullivan Park tonight, Thursday, December 8th. Santa will arrive on a fire engine to see all the good boys and girls, while firefighters collect non-perishable food and toy donations.
seattlemag.com
My Father’s Gun: Coming to Terms With a Controversial Weapon
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Danny O’Neil is a Manhattan resident, but a Northwest native, born in Oregon with the good sense to attend the University of Washington. He covered a basketball team that no longer exists (the Supersonics) for a newspaper that no longer publishes (the “Seattle Post-Intelligencer”) and up until last August, was a sports-radio host at 710 AM. He really misses the Morgan Junction Thriftway and the pancakes at Lola.
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
