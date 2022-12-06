Read full article on original website
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots
Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
I Unwillingly Hosted a Mouse Warming Party
As the dust settles from my relocation to central New York, I find myself ever so slowly digging out from under a mountain of boxes and plastic tubs full of things that I probably should have just thrown away before deciding to move them across various state lines. As I am still in the process, I find myself leaving my door open for extended periods of time while I begin to move things from treasure to trash. My hubris is doing so was shaken when I had an uninvited visitor breach my home.
