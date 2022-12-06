Read full article on original website
CPSO Reindeer Games benefits Providence House
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted the Steel Challenge Reindeer Games to raise money for a local charity on December 3rd. This is the fourth year that CPSO has hosted the event that gives the public a chance to enjoy target practice as the professionals do for $22, which helps those in need.
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
Domestic Violence Prevention needs donations for annual Santa Store
Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. needs the community’s help to bring some Holiday joy to kids affected by Domestic violence. Domestic Violence Prevention needs donations for …. Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. needs the community’s help to bring some Holiday joy to kids affected by Domestic violence. Mickey: Cowboys pass...
Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
Marshall Wonderland of Lights boosts local small businesses
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wonderland of Lights is bringing a boost to small businesses near Main Street Marshall. “It’s great. We love it. It’s our busiest time of year. It’s our most fun time of year,” Joe Pine Coffee co-owner David Splawn. Splawn says...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Bossier Holiday Night Market returns Saturday, December 10
Bossier City’s Holiday Night Market will return on December 10 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will feature over 200 vendors, more than 12 food trucks, and 100,000 Christmas lights in an open-air, outdoor environment. The Bossier Night Market will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall with free admission and parking.
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Holiday Blues: Tips to recognize, cope with seasonal depression
SHREVEPORT, La. - The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with mental health. Often called the “holiday blues,” seasonal depression and anxiety can rob people of what man consider a time of joy and togetherness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports over 60% of people...
Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday. Mitchell-Gweah elected new Stamps mayor. Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary...
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
Local rescue to compete in 2023 Puppy Bowl
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Puppies from a local animal shelter will put their best paw forward in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX. In February, Team Fluff and Team Ruff will compete for the Lombarky Trophy and furever homes. The feel-good competition features adoptable puppies and highlights the work of rescues and shelters that dedicate their lives to helping animals find homes. Oh, and adorable chaos.
Willis-Knighton First in Region to Offer Focal One
Willis-Knighton Health System is the first health system in the Ark-La-Tex to offer Focal One™ noninvasive robotic focal HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) to patients with localized prostate cancer. Gerard Henry, MD, urologist with WK Advanced Urology, performed the surgery on Monday, Dec. 5, at WK Bossier Health Center.
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Shreveport public school teacher enjoys confusing kids over gender issues
Remember all those bizarre news stories about public school teachers exposing young children to trans political causes? Its even https://twitter.com/KennethRWebster/status/1600464035190824960. An elementary school teacher wrote on Facebook that seeing children confused about their teacher’s gender is enjoyable, according to a report. Blaine Banghart teaches music at University Elementary School...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a horrible feeling when your home is targeted by thieves, especially when you catch it on camera. Porch pirates strike homes all year, but the theft increases during the holidays. Andrea Frank said one of her packages was stolen while she was away at...
Winter still nowhere to be seen; still tracking showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Winter is still missing and I have looked under every book I have to find it. Another warm day in the ArkLaTex is ahead of us with highs expected to reach the mid-70s for most, the low-80s will be possible for some. Scattered and isolated showers are still a problem today, starting with places along I-30 but scattering out throughout the day. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s, another wildly unseasonably warm evening.
Final 10 stranded Calif. chimps arrive at Chimp Haven
KEITHVILLE, La. – Having spent the last three winters in the empty solitude of a defunct wildlife refuge outside Los Angeles, Calif., the last of 40 stranded chimpanzees will spend the holidays surrounded by the sights and sounds of hundreds of chimpanzees living among the pine forests of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, Chimp Haven, in Caddo Parish.
