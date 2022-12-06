ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man formally charged after SWAT assists in search warrant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man involved in a SWAT situation last week now faces formal charges related to the incident. As we've reported, police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman last Tuesday in the 2000 block of Meadow Drive. Police were executing a search warrant at the property where...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on possession of meth charges

Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
LAFAYETTE, IN

