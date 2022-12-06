Read full article on original website
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.” That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family member had called me and they were convinced that […]
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County. 23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation. Jimenez was driving...
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
Batholomew Co. parents push for gun safety after alleged accidental shooting
There's a renewed push in Bartholomew County for gun safety after an 18-year-old in Hope told police he accidentally shot his friend thinking he was using an airsoft gun.
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Local small business owners pleased over traffic...
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home
Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the…
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Lafayette man formally charged after SWAT assists in search warrant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man involved in a SWAT situation last week now faces formal charges related to the incident. As we've reported, police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman last Tuesday in the 2000 block of Meadow Drive. Police were executing a search warrant at the property where...
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting […]
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
