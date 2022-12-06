Read full article on original website
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
Vehicles Need to Be Off New Hampton Streets During Measurable Snowfall
When forecasts call for “measurable” snow in New Hampton, citizens will need to get their vehicles off the streets to avoid getting a ticket. Police Chief Zach Nosbisch says the City’s snow ordinance goes into effect when snow starts to pile up, but recommends action in advance.
Cedar Falls won’t charge twice for access to officers’ body-cam video
The city of Cedar Falls has reversed its decision to charge the Iowa Capital Dispatch $700 for body-cam video of police officers clashing with an EMT on an emergency call. The reason: The EMT involved in the call has already paid the $700. Last week, the Capital Dispatch requested a copy of the video, noting […] The post Cedar Falls won’t charge twice for access to officers’ body-cam video appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
A Dozen Cattle Killed When Semi Overturns in Northeast Iowa
About a dozen cattle have perished after a semi tractor trailer overturned in northeast Iowa Wednesday night. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 150 just north of Calmar at about 10 p.m. The crash report indicates that 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista was driving southbound when he reached over to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the semi cab while also talking on the telephone using a hands free headset. The tires of the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway onto the west shoulder, Tomash lost control of the truck, and the semi tractor and trailer overturned.
Chickasaw County’s Ambulance Service Takes More Shape
The new Chickasaw County public ambulance service continues to take shape. The County’s contract with its current private ambulance provider, Jeremy McGrath, expires at the end of the year and the County continues the push to have its service ready to roll on January 1st. During Monday’s Chickasaw County...
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
Arrest made in Grundy County murder case from 2021
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a nearly year-old murder case in Grundy County. Kevin Halladey has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. According to a criminal complaint, Jeys and Halladey were in a relationship and living together at a home in the 100 […]
Geraldine Johnston, 87, Nashua
Geraldine Johnston age 87 of Nashua, IA, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, with interment at Horton Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 –...
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Angie Fogarty, 46, Charles City
Angie Fogarty age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls hosting free Christmas meal December 23
Waterloo — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is hosting a free Christmas meal on Friday, December 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corps office at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo. We plan to serve roast beef with gravy, deluxe mashed potatoes, fancy green...
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa saw its first heavy snowfall event for the winter season overnight with snowfall amounts ranging from just an inch in Hampton to eight inches in Buffalo Center. Listing snowfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service as of 11:00 AM this morning from the region:
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Disaster Recovery Commission Open House Thursday in Charles City
Officials in Floyd, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties have joined forces to form the North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Commission. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the commission’s goal is to meet unmet needs for those impacted by a disaster event. In addition to helping those in...
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!
Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night. Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m. The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.
