New Hampton, IA

kchanews.com

Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set

A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cedar Falls won’t charge twice for access to officers’ body-cam video

The city of Cedar Falls has reversed its decision to charge the Iowa Capital Dispatch $700 for body-cam video of police officers clashing with an EMT on an emergency call. The reason: The EMT involved in the call has already paid the $700. Last week, the Capital Dispatch requested a copy of the video, noting […] The post Cedar Falls won’t charge twice for access to officers’ body-cam video appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kchanews.com

A Dozen Cattle Killed When Semi Overturns in Northeast Iowa

About a dozen cattle have perished after a semi tractor trailer overturned in northeast Iowa Wednesday night. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 150 just north of Calmar at about 10 p.m. The crash report indicates that 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista was driving southbound when he reached over to get a jug of water from the passenger side of the semi cab while also talking on the telephone using a hands free headset. The tires of the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway onto the west shoulder, Tomash lost control of the truck, and the semi tractor and trailer overturned.
CALMAR, IA
kchanews.com

Chickasaw County’s Ambulance Service Takes More Shape

The new Chickasaw County public ambulance service continues to take shape. The County’s contract with its current private ambulance provider, Jeremy McGrath, expires at the end of the year and the County continues the push to have its service ready to roll on January 1st. During Monday’s Chickasaw County...
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash

A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Grundy County murder case from 2021

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a nearly year-old murder case in Grundy County. Kevin Halladey has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. According to a criminal complaint, Jeys and Halladey were in a relationship and living together at a home in the 100 […]
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Geraldine Johnston, 87, Nashua

Geraldine Johnston age 87 of Nashua, IA, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, with interment at Horton Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 –...
NASHUA, IA
kwayradio.com

Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Angie Fogarty, 46, Charles City

Angie Fogarty age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
MASON CITY, IA
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Disaster Recovery Commission Open House Thursday in Charles City

Officials in Floyd, Mitchell, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties have joined forces to form the North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Commission. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the commission’s goal is to meet unmet needs for those impacted by a disaster event. In addition to helping those in...
CHARLES CITY, IA
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!

Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Jesup home a total loss after Monday night fire

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a home in Jesup on Monday night. Firefighters were called to the home in the 7000 block of Jesup Road at about 9:30 p.m. The fire department released images showing the extensive damage done to the home. It’s considered a total loss.
JESUP, IA

