MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth grader at a Marion County elementary school has died following an ATV crash. Sunrise Elementary identified the boy as Mason Myers. "I can tell you that he had a heart of service. He was always fun to be around and very kind. I loved his sense of silliness and ability to talk with just about anyone," Sunrise Elementary School Principal Cathy Balius said.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO