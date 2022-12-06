ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend

Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
EUSTIS, FL
Flagler County first responder couple saves choking baby

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County sheriff's deputy and a dispatcher who just happened to be husband and wife also happened to be in the right place at the right time. The couple was taking part in the sheriff's shop with a cop event when they saved a baby who was choking.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release

SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
SANFORD, FL
Central Florida 4th grader dies in ATV accident

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth grader at a Marion County elementary school has died following an ATV crash. Sunrise Elementary identified the boy as Mason Myers. "I can tell you that he had a heart of service. He was always fun to be around and very kind. I loved his sense of silliness and ability to talk with just about anyone," Sunrise Elementary School Principal Cathy Balius said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
'No loitering, no soliciting' signs being installed on I-95 ramps

Signs are now being placed on entrance and exit ramps on I-95. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says these "no loitering, no soliciting" signs were recently installed, due to concerns people on the ramps could cause traffic accidents and fatalities. Eight signs have been installed at these I-95 off-ramps (one...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
85% of storm debris picked up in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eighty-five percent of the vegetative storm debris has been picked up in Seminole County. According to Solid Waste Manager Hector Valle, Monday "will be the final pass for FEMA contractors to come out and remove that vegetative debris from households." It’s a pass that should...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Florida lawmaker indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury is indicting state Rep. Joe Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Harding represents parts of Marion County. Prosecutors say Harding tried to defraud the Small Business Administration by fraudulently obtaining and trying to obtain more...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Apopka Pop Warner team competing for national championship title

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Blue Darter 14U football team is preparing to compete for a national championship in the Pop Warner Super Bowl this weekend at Camping World Stadium. "We play Apopka football. Nobody can beat us," head coach Jeff Robinson said. The Blue Darters had an undefeated...
APOPKA, FL

