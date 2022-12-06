Read full article on original website
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
Flagler County first responder couple saves choking baby
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County sheriff's deputy and a dispatcher who just happened to be husband and wife also happened to be in the right place at the right time. The couple was taking part in the sheriff's shop with a cop event when they saved a baby who was choking.
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release
SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed inside New Smyrna Beach home, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man is behind bars Friday night charged with attempted murder. Police say 53-year-old Buddy Collins stabbed a man several times in the backyard of a New Smyrna Beach home. According to the arrest report, Collins was arrested at a home off...
Seminole County judge hears inmate's case who claims he was wrongly convicted, imprisoned
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The fate of a man who claims to have been wrongly convicted and imprisoned is back in the hands of a local judge. A hearing was held in Seminole County Friday in the case of Anthony Walker Jr. Despite new evidence in the case that...
Central Florida 4th grader dies in ATV accident
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth grader at a Marion County elementary school has died following an ATV crash. Sunrise Elementary identified the boy as Mason Myers. "I can tell you that he had a heart of service. He was always fun to be around and very kind. I loved his sense of silliness and ability to talk with just about anyone," Sunrise Elementary School Principal Cathy Balius said.
Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
'No loitering, no soliciting' signs being installed on I-95 ramps
Signs are now being placed on entrance and exit ramps on I-95. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says these "no loitering, no soliciting" signs were recently installed, due to concerns people on the ramps could cause traffic accidents and fatalities. Eight signs have been installed at these I-95 off-ramps (one...
85% of storm debris picked up in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eighty-five percent of the vegetative storm debris has been picked up in Seminole County. According to Solid Waste Manager Hector Valle, Monday "will be the final pass for FEMA contractors to come out and remove that vegetative debris from households." It’s a pass that should...
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
Florida lawmaker indicted on wire fraud, money laundering charges
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A federal grand jury is indicting state Rep. Joe Harding on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Harding represents parts of Marion County. Prosecutors say Harding tried to defraud the Small Business Administration by fraudulently obtaining and trying to obtain more...
Apopka Pop Warner team competing for national championship title
APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Blue Darter 14U football team is preparing to compete for a national championship in the Pop Warner Super Bowl this weekend at Camping World Stadium. "We play Apopka football. Nobody can beat us," head coach Jeff Robinson said. The Blue Darters had an undefeated...
