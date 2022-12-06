Read full article on original website
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
notebookcheck.net
Electric cars are now the second least reliable vehicle category in the US as Tesla climbs to make it in the top 20
While Tesla's reliability ratings have been improving compared to previous years, the latest Consumer Reports ranking puts its cars in the unenviable 19th place among all car brands in the US. The first two places are occupied by the perennial quality aces from Toyota and its Lexus luxury offshoot, as has become customary, while hybrid cars and plug-in models presented the most reliable vehicle category overall.
This Bonkers Single-Seat Drone Lets You Hit the Skies Like the Jetsons
Ever since George Jetson climbed into his personal, portable flying car 60 years ago, the world has dreamt of doing the same. And according to Peter Ternström, cofounder of Stockholm-based Jetson, piloting one of its personal electric aerial vehicles is about as easy as it looked in the cartoons. Getting the hang go the brand’s new Jetson One, with deliveries starting in late 2023, requires all of five minutes. “It’s super intuitive,” he says. “We developed a fly-by-wire system that helps the pilot with functions like auto hover, stable flight and landing.” A veteran of the luxury-car industry, Ternström partnered with...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF F-16 Viper pilot explains why the F-15E Strike Eagle can’t hold a candle to an F-22 Raptor in an up close and personal engagement
‘When fighting the F-22 Raptor, it’s usually everything I can do to stay alive. The F-15EStrike Eagle, by contrast, is very easy to fight,’ Rick Scheff, USAF F-16 Viper pilot. Developed to meet the US Air Force (USAF) requirement for air-to-ground missions, the F-15E Strike Eagle made its...
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
This Is China’s Beastly New Air Defense Vehicle
Chinese internetShort-range air defenses are now top of mind, and China is moving fast in this space as highlighted by its new Type 625E system.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
