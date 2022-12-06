Read full article on original website
Inside Track: From childhood to today, Davis remains resourceful
Not many people know what career they want to pursue during their childhood. But Lauren Davis knew from a young age she had a passion for banking. The West Michigan region president for Huntington Bank grew up observing her father’s work as a small business owner in East Jordan, Michigan. Davis, who was one of seven children in her family, found herself incorporating certain financial habits into playtime activities with her sisters.
House of Dank breaks into West Michigan
A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
Street Talk: Speaking the same language
The Literacy Center of West Michigan’s onsite Customized Workplace English program at global design leader MillerKnoll is showing results. The 15-week class reduced English language literacy as a barrier for 11 MillerKnoll associates by providing contextual English language instruction using a tailored curriculum based on their specific workplace. The...
Lisa Rudy named publisher of Crain’s Detroit, Grand Rapids Business Journal
Crain Communications has named a longtime leader of Crain’s Detroit Business to a top executive role for the company’s Michigan media properties. Lisa Rudy has been promoted to publisher of Crain’s Detroit Business and the Grand Rapids Business Journal. She has been associate publisher of Crain’s Detroit Business since 2018.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Change-Ups: Joubert-Brown joins Literacy Center’s board
Maleika Joubert Brown, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Grand Rapids Public Schools, has been appointed to the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s 13-member board. Brown is a member of the Theta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and a past member of the Advisory Board for Grand Valley State University’s Regional Math and Science Center. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Safe Haven Ministries and the city of Grand Rapids Civil Service Board.
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
Factors that play into a winter forecast
It's almost second nature for our team of meteorologists to arrive at a winter forecast, but it takes time and thought. There are several factors we consider when forecasting snow.
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
Hope Network selects new CEO
A health care and life services nonprofit announced its newest leader. Hope Network said Thursday, Dec. 8, it appointed Bob Von Kaenel, former president of Kentwood Office Furniture, to the role of president and CEO. Von Kaenel has more than three decades of experience working with domestic and international companies,...
Meijer makes shopping change to benefit customers – see how the it compares to rival Kroger
GROCERY chain Meijer has made a huge change to stores that aims to give customers a more convenient shopping experience. The new store experience will go live January 26, 2023 in two new stores built in Detroit suburbs Orion Township and Macomb Township, Michigan. Meijer grocery stores will offer a...
Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck
LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
