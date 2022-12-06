ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: From childhood to today, Davis remains resourceful

Not many people know what career they want to pursue during their childhood. But Lauren Davis knew from a young age she had a passion for banking. The West Michigan region president for Huntington Bank grew up observing her father’s work as a small business owner in East Jordan, Michigan. Davis, who was one of seven children in her family, found herself incorporating certain financial habits into playtime activities with her sisters.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

House of Dank breaks into West Michigan

A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Street Talk: Speaking the same language

The Literacy Center of West Michigan’s onsite Customized Workplace English program at global design leader MillerKnoll is showing results. The 15-week class reduced English language literacy as a barrier for 11 MillerKnoll associates by providing contextual English language instruction using a tailored curriculum based on their specific workplace. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lisa Rudy named publisher of Crain’s Detroit, Grand Rapids Business Journal

Crain Communications has named a longtime leader of Crain’s Detroit Business to a top executive role for the company’s Michigan media properties. Lisa Rudy has been promoted to publisher of Crain’s Detroit Business and the Grand Rapids Business Journal. She has been associate publisher of Crain’s Detroit Business since 2018.
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Joubert-Brown joins Literacy Center’s board

Maleika Joubert Brown, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Grand Rapids Public Schools, has been appointed to the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s 13-member board. Brown is a member of the Theta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and a past member of the Advisory Board for Grand Valley State University’s Regional Math and Science Center. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Safe Haven Ministries and the city of Grand Rapids Civil Service Board.
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hope Network selects new CEO

A health care and life services nonprofit announced its newest leader. Hope Network said Thursday, Dec. 8, it appointed Bob Von Kaenel, former president of Kentwood Office Furniture, to the role of president and CEO. Von Kaenel has more than three decades of experience working with domestic and international companies,...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck

LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
