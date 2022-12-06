Read full article on original website
NannaDirtyKnees
3d ago
Still going to use my background app. I will just find another excuse not to rent when they come back dirty.
love.
3d ago
it's ok to check for criminals background but it's not ok to check there banks account when u want to rise there rent or refinance their property morgage without their consent then lie about it.
Skender Bracellari
3d ago
Who are your elected officials protecting. This is a disgrace to the people they represent.
POLITICO
Legal challenge targets Adams’ mental health moves
From the moment New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to involuntarily hospitalize some New Yorkers with mental illness, it seemed clear that the courts would ultimately decide its fate. And it didn’t take long for the first legal challenge to come: A coalition of groups filed an emergency request for a federal judge to block the plan from going into effect.
Dope to your door: New York issues guidance allowing marijuana deliveries by bike, scooter, or car
Officials expect consumers to be able to purchase marijuana for delivery before the end of the year.
Lawsuit seeks end to NY’s ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes Black men, leaving Black people significantly underrepresented […]
Washington Square News
Unlicensed weed stores pose as legitimate dispensaries, enticing NYU buyers
Washington Square Park, the geographic and social center of NYU’s Manhattan campus, is infamous for its weed vendors. But since former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis use in New York last April, many NYU students are turning to yet-unlicensed, quasi-legal dispensaries instead, with brick-and-mortar storefronts that make them appear more legitimate than they truly are.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation at his property in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Mayor Eric Adams, a vocal rat opponent who made fighting rodents a priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at his Bed-Stuy property, according to a copy of a health code violation and a spokesperson for the mayor.
Detroit News
NYC bill would ban firing most workers without a good reason
A New York City lawmaker is trying to ban most companies from firing workers without good reason, which could transform the balance of power between bosses and their employees. Most US employees work “at-will,” allowing companies to legally terminate them for almost any reason, or for no reason at all....
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top Priority
New York Mayor Adams introducing his new Chief of Staff and Deputy MayorPhoto byTwitter. On December 6, 2022, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced two new members of his staff for the new year. Next year, Adams will be joined by Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.
NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs
A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
Port Authority helps job seekers with criminal justice system history
NEW YORK -- Getting a job can be difficult for those who have gone through the criminal justice system. Lack of employment can often be a reason people end up back behind bars. But there's a new program aiming to change that. Andre Parker is a construction spotter supervisor with the Van Wyck Expansion Project. He plays a vital safety role. "We're always here to make sure nothing obstructs that guideway," said Parker, referring to the structure that supports the AirTrain system to Kennedy Airport. "This has been a great opportunity all the way around." It's a career that seemed out of reach for...
NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says
According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
WBUR
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York's child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City's Administration for Children's Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
cityandstateny.com
What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?
Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender. Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
NY1
Letitia James on the hot seat
New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
