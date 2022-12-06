ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

WTNH

Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

darientimes.com

One killed, another injured by gunfire in New Haven, police say

NEW HAVEN — One man was killed and another injured by gunfire Friday afternoon, police said. A shooting occurred on Shepard Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department. Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot In The Foot

At 2023hrs the Bridgeport ECC was notified by Bridgeport Hospital that they had a male party walk into their ER with a non-life-threatening GSW to his foot. Bridgeport Police are investigating this incident with a possible crime scene on East Main Street, possibly happening near East Main Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

