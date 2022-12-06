Read full article on original website
Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
Police: Pedestrian killed in North Bergen crash
They say the crash happened in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
darientimes.com
One killed, another injured by gunfire in New Haven, police say
NEW HAVEN — One man was killed and another injured by gunfire Friday afternoon, police said. A shooting occurred on Shepard Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department. Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Manchester Man Charged With Driving Wrong Way On Highway While High On Drugs
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly driving the wrong way on a highway while high on drugs, causing a crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7. Troopers responded to I-384 in Manchester for a report of a crash in which the...
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
News 12
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Milford While Trying To Sell Car, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for an armed carjacker who allegedly stole a Volvo at gunpoint from the owner who had the car for sale. The incident took place in New Haven County at 3 Maple St., in Milford. According to Milford detectives, upon returning from a test drive of...
22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year.New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson…
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
State police identify two killed in North Haven crash
The accident happened near exit 13.The vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. 26-year old Brianna Sabol of Milford Sabol and Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, 27, of Meriden died at the scene.
Suspect Nabbed After 'Targeted' Milford Attack Leaves Woman Dead, Police Say
Police in Connecticut have captured a man who allegedly killed a woman in a "targeted attack" who had an order of protection and a restraining order against him. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at a condo complex at 76 Salem Walk in Milford.
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot In The Foot
At 2023hrs the Bridgeport ECC was notified by Bridgeport Hospital that they had a male party walk into their ER with a non-life-threatening GSW to his foot. Bridgeport Police are investigating this incident with a possible crime scene on East Main Street, possibly happening near East Main Street.
