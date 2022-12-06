Read full article on original website
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Marana special needs preschool target of break-ins and vandalism
Over the weekend, vandals broke into classrooms, destroying several of them and set off fire extinguishers.
Oro Valley police need help identifying burglary suspect
The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for a person involved in a recent a burglary caught on camera.
PD: Officers shoot, kill armed man at Tucson apartment
Tucson police officers shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at an apartment near Tucson Boulevard and Drexel Road.
KOLD-TV
Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a 12-year-old girl who recently went missing. Authorities say she is safe and is being reunited with family. Officers thanked everyone who helped locate her. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just before Christmas, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on a pay package for the county’s corrections officers which would give them a 7.5% pay hike, making them the highest paid corrections officers in the state. “So be it,” said District...
Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree
Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead. Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a vulnerable 62-year-old man after he was recently reported missing. Authorities say the man had last been seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. Officers thanked the public for their help in finding him. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Car Shows
Because of the mild temperatures in Tucson throughout the winter, the car show season here is in full swing. The snowbirds have arrived. A local exterminating company has a fleet of VW Beetles for company cars, but only 1 stretch limo Beetle. A wagon complete with matching picnic set and...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Dec. 7, identified the smuggling suspect who was killed in a trooper-involved shooting on West Arivaca Road. 18-year-old Mark Limon of Tucson was the driver of a large sport utility vehicle that was carrying seven other...
azpm.org
New Homeless Encampment Reporting Tool helps connect resources, lowers police response
A new homeless encampment reporting tool has helped the City of Tucson assess 378 reports regarding homeless encampments. The Homeless Encampment Protocol & Reporting tool has helped lower police response to encampments, where they previously responded to all calls. Many of the reports sent to the city were duplicates. According...
Road closures for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair
Set-up for the 2022 Fourth Avenue Winter Street fair begins Thursday, Dec. 8, which means Tucsonans in and around historic Fourth Avenue will encounter some road closures over the weekend.
KOLD-TV
Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago. Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Live music, art and other big traditions are back in Tucson as the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns. Organizers say they’re expecting more than 300,000 people to come out this year. This event is also a big deal for the city’s economy, the many vendors and the nearby businesses.
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
UPDATE: Tucson police find missing 12-year-old girl
Tucson Police are asking the public's help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to TPD, Nevaeh Allred was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 7 near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco.
Up to $13,000 reward to help police track down Donasti "Juan Nunley" Davonsiea
The Tucson Police Department is offering up to a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea.
City of Tucson presents Santa's Calling
The City of Tucson is offering an opportunity for children to get a personalized phone call from Santa Claus this Christmas season.
KOLD-TV
Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s jail is 40 years old and it’s falling apart. Not only that, but it’s overcrowded, even after nearly four years of trying to reduce its inmate population. “That facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for the...
A popular restaurant has returned after fire destroyed it two years ago.Photo bySyed F Hashemi/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are all kinds of obstacles restaurants must face in order to be successful. Many restaurants will eventually succumb to one, if not several, of these hurdles, which in the end may lead to the restaurant shutting down. However, few hurdles can lead to the shuttering of a food establishment as quickly as a fire. A widespread fire has the power to completely cripple the establishment, and unlike other businesses, which may be able to relocate easily, that is not the case with a restaurant and its reliance on a functional kitchen setup (not to mention all the paperwork and licenses a restaurant must follow in order to operate). One local restaurant owner, which hails from New Jersey, experienced firsthand just how damaging a fire can be. And yet, with some time and perseverance, the owner is now returning to the Tucson food scene as he re-opens what had previously been destroyed.
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
