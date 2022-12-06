ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

KOLD-TV

Missing preteen girl found in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a 12-year-old girl who recently went missing. Authorities say she is safe and is being reunited with family. Officers thanked everyone who helped locate her. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a vulnerable 62-year-old man after he was recently reported missing. Authorities say the man had last been seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. Officers thanked the public for their help in finding him. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Car Shows

Because of the mild temperatures in Tucson throughout the winter, the car show season here is in full swing. The snowbirds have arrived. A local exterminating company has a fleet of VW Beetles for company cars, but only 1 stretch limo Beetle. A wagon complete with matching picnic set and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago. Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Live music, art and other big traditions are back in Tucson as the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns. Organizers say they’re expecting more than 300,000 people to come out this year. This event is also a big deal for the city’s economy, the many vendors and the nearby businesses.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s jail is 40 years old and it’s falling apart. Not only that, but it’s overcrowded, even after nearly four years of trying to reduce its inmate population. “That facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By Fire

A popular restaurant has returned after fire destroyed it two years ago.Photo bySyed F Hashemi/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are all kinds of obstacles restaurants must face in order to be successful. Many restaurants will eventually succumb to one, if not several, of these hurdles, which in the end may lead to the restaurant shutting down. However, few hurdles can lead to the shuttering of a food establishment as quickly as a fire. A widespread fire has the power to completely cripple the establishment, and unlike other businesses, which may be able to relocate easily, that is not the case with a restaurant and its reliance on a functional kitchen setup (not to mention all the paperwork and licenses a restaurant must follow in order to operate). One local restaurant owner, which hails from New Jersey, experienced firsthand just how damaging a fire can be. And yet, with some time and perseverance, the owner is now returning to the Tucson food scene as he re-opens what had previously been destroyed.
TUCSON, AZ

