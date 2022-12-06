ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

d9and10sports.com

Dec. 8, 2022 Small College Hoops: Gannon, Mercyhurst Women Victorious

• Emma Wright scored 24 points and Samantha Pirosko had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Gannon improved to 7-2. Harbor Creek grad Ali Benim had five points. • Serena Sammarone had 12 points for Findlay. Mercyhurst 76, Salem 61. • Julia Buchman had 18 points, Bailey Kuhns had 14...
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Dec. 7, 2022 Small College Hoops: Cano, Bock Help Grove City to Win

• Chase Yarberough had 20 points, while Greenville grad Ben Cano had 10, and McDowell grad Jonah Bock had five points and 14 rebounds for Grove City. • Cole Dailey had 11 points for Bethany. Chatham 84, Saint Vincent 68. • Simon Boyer led five Chatham players in double figures...
GROVE CITY, PA
PennLive.com

3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Sheffield at Youngsville Boys Basketball

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Sheffield travels to Youngsville for a District 9 vs. District 10 crossover clash on the hardwood. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from Youngsville High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
cardiachill.com

The Portal Prowl: Updates on who Pitt has offered in the transfer portal

In today’s college football world, the transfer portal is an important tool to build out your program. Everyone has their individual feelings on if the portal is good for college football or not, but it is something that everyone has had a close eye on since expanding the transfer rules. With that, we bring you the Portal Prowl, an eye on who the Pittsburgh Panthers are offering in the portal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA

