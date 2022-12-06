ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Seven-vehicle car accident closes NB lanes of Hwy 101 temporarily

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIJCO_0jZAwMNF00

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Price Street in Pismo Beach were blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic incident earlier this morning.

Seven cars were involved in the Highway 101 accident which occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Tow trucks and emergency responders were present.

CAL FIRE SLO told KSBY that two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred in two different areas along northbound Highway 101 near Price Street and the Wadsworth Avenue off-ramp according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Caltrans tweeted at 6:20 a.m. that the roads were blocked and then just around 7:30 a.m., tweeted the road closures were lifted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy