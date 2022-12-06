Read full article on original website
aroundosceola.com
Festive, holiday events in Osceola County
Here’s a list of local holiday events to get you in that spirit …. (https://www.ticket master. com/ event/22005D 1117DCC8DA) Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theater like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget. Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland!
Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022
Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Dec 10-16
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Santa Brunches, Holiday Markets and more. We’ll confess. Sometimes, we read recipes knowing we might never make them. We’re not flying to Barcelona or Tokyo anytime soon either, but just love to read about kabuki and Gaudí’s Parc Güell. It’s dreaming without the hassle of reality. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, you can read about writer Michael Cuglietta and his brave attempt to keep up in the kitchen with Chef Jen Berdin from Kadence, Audubon Park’s sushi and sake bar.
fox35orlando.com
Santa's Village event provides Orlando families in need with food, toys this holiday season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred Central Florida families in need will be treated to meals and toys for their kids during the Santa's Village holiday annual event. "With the economy being as bad as it is right now, this is perfect timing for us to host this event," organizers said.
fox35orlando.com
World Food Trucks Kissimmee park celebrates Navidad with Hispanic-inspired dishes
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Navidad is here and World Food Trucks, one of the nation’s largest permanent food truck parks, is adding sazón to this holiday season with free, weekly events throughout December and early January featuring live music, a variety of festive Hispanic-inspired dishes and free entertainment for the entire family.
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Clerk of Courts hosting holiday brunch for local seniors
Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell is excited to announce the return of her annual “Senior Holiday Brunch” to give back to one of the most valued populations in our community. On Thursday, December 8, 2021, the holiday brunch will be served to more than 450...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County shelter drops adoption fee to $5 for 'Empty the Shelters' event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is hosting an "Empty the Shelters" event this Saturday, Dec. 10, and reducing adoption fees for all animals in hopes of finding hundreds of dogs and cats loving homes before Christmas. The shelter said it is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet...
westorlandonews.com
Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023
Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
Bay News 9
5 things to know about the Asian Lantern Festival
SANFORD, Fla. — A highly anticipated annual event in Seminole Country is underway, and it’s right in line with the holiday season. 1. The Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild features nearly 30 illuminated displays throughout the grounds of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford. The lights help celebrate the art, beauty and culture of traditional lantern festivals in Asia.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
westorlandonews.com
Community Health Centers Hosts Hiring Event in Orlando
Community Health Centers is hosting a hiring event for various positions for their new center in The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 13th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions, including Family Physician, Licensed...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Announces Osceola Prosper 2023, FREE tuition for graduates planning to attend Valencia College or O-Tech
The State of Osceola County is strong, prosperous and well-positioned to provide new, high-paying job opportunities to residents for generations to come, County Commissioner Brandon Arrington announced during the 10th annual State of the County address on Wednesday. Arrington also announced that all of Osceola County’s 2023 graduating seniors will...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
orangeobserver.com
Orange County Commission will consider road project in January
The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes
There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
floridaing.com
Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
fox35orlando.com
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
