Kissimmee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aroundosceola.com

Festive, holiday events in Osceola County

Here’s a list of local holiday events to get you in that spirit …. (https://www.ticket master. com/ event/22005D 1117DCC8DA) Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theater like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget. Audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Música Holiday Wonderland!
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Dec 10-16

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Santa Brunches, Holiday Markets and more. We’ll confess. Sometimes, we read recipes knowing we might never make them. We’re not flying to Barcelona or Tokyo anytime soon either, but just love to read about kabuki and Gaudí’s Parc Güell. It’s dreaming without the hassle of reality. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, you can read about writer Michael Cuglietta and his brave attempt to keep up in the kitchen with Chef Jen Berdin from Kadence, Audubon Park’s sushi and sake bar.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023

Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

5 things to know about the Asian Lantern Festival

SANFORD, Fla. — A highly anticipated annual event in Seminole Country is underway, and it’s right in line with the holiday season. 1. The Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild features nearly 30 illuminated displays throughout the grounds of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford. The lights help celebrate the art, beauty and culture of traditional lantern festivals in Asia.
SANFORD, FL
westorlandonews.com

Community Health Centers Hosts Hiring Event in Orlando

Community Health Centers is hosting a hiring event for various positions for their new center in The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 13th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions, including Family Physician, Licensed...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Announces Osceola Prosper 2023, FREE tuition for graduates planning to attend Valencia College or O-Tech

The State of Osceola County is strong, prosperous and well-positioned to provide new, high-paying job opportunities to residents for generations to come, County Commissioner Brandon Arrington announced during the 10th annual State of the County address on Wednesday. Arrington also announced that all of Osceola County’s 2023 graduating seniors will...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County Commission will consider road project in January

The proposed New Independence Parkway extension moved one step closer to becoming a reality. Orange County’s Transportation Planning Division has completed the New Independence Parkway Preliminary Design Study, which was presented to the County Commission in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 29. The commission is scheduled to render its decision in January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes

There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
ORLANDO, FL

