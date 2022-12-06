ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WMBF

HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting

(AP) - Law enforcement officials say they’ve found no evidence linking recent gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations. Lee Boan, the sheriff in Kershaw County, South Carolina, says a speeding vehicle discharged a firearm Wednesday evening on the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Wild Water & Wheels rezoning application heads to town council

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The unanimous vote by the Surfside Beach Planning Commission to disapprove the rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property doesn’t automatically kill the proposal. It is scheduled for a first reading during the Town Council meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. Wild Water &...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Stolen ambulance crashes near Highway 501; police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stolen “private transport vehicle” crashed in the Conway area. Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed the vehicle, stolen from a private transport company, crashed in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road. Details are limited at...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
TABOR CITY, NC
WMBF

Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer. A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway man arrested after crashing stolen ambulance on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police have arrested a man after stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501. Officers responded to reports of a stolen ambulance in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, Horry County EMS were providing medical care to the man who exited the stolen vehicle.
CONWAY, SC

