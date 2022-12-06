Read full article on original website
HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
Florence senior association receives $10K grant for computer, internet training
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Senior Citizens Association (SCA) in Florence County received a $10,000 grant for the Senior Technology Program. The grant will be used for the Senior Technology Program which educates seniors on basic computer training and how to navigate the internet efficiently and safely. “The Senior Citizens...
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
(AP) - Law enforcement officials say they’ve found no evidence linking recent gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations. Lee Boan, the sheriff in Kershaw County, South Carolina, says a speeding vehicle discharged a firearm Wednesday evening on the...
Wild Water & Wheels rezoning application heads to town council
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The unanimous vote by the Surfside Beach Planning Commission to disapprove the rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property doesn’t automatically kill the proposal. It is scheduled for a first reading during the Town Council meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. Wild Water &...
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
‘It’s a conceptual road map for our future’: City of Conway master plan brings ideas to life
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bringing the city together cohesively is a goal already in the works for the city of Conway. This comes after the passing of the city’s downtown master plan. June Wood, the city spokesperson said it was passed by the city’s council this past November.
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
‘There are still a lot of unanswered questions’: Flood solutions presented to Bucksport residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Bucksport has become one of the most flood-prone areas of Horry County. On Thursday, residents met with Horry County leaders at the James R. Frazier Community Center to discuss solutions to protect their homes, businesses, and historical roots. The Bucksport community has been dealing with...
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
Stolen ambulance crashes near Highway 501; police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stolen “private transport vehicle” crashed in the Conway area. Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed the vehicle, stolen from a private transport company, crashed in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road. Details are limited at...
Traffic Incidents top cause of accidental deaths in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office reduces speed limits
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 7,500 people travel daily on Highway 17 Business according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
Florence couple, other family members plead guilty in COVID-19 fraud scheme
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence couple has pleaded guilty to a scheme where they took money meant for those who were struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. A change of plea hearing was held on Thursday afternoon for Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud at the...
Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer. A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.
SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two former corrections officers in Darlington County have been arrested after being found with marijuana on the grounds of the county jail, according to authorities. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 21-year-old Eunisha Campbell and 27-year-old Jade Scarborough are both charged with misconduct in...
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Casey Pollard, of Coward, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to alleged incidents that happened in October.
Conway man arrested after crashing stolen ambulance on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police have arrested a man after stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501. Officers responded to reports of a stolen ambulance in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, Horry County EMS were providing medical care to the man who exited the stolen vehicle.
