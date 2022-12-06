Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Paper Mill stage is alive with ‘The Sound of Music’
MILLBURN, NJ — “The Sound of Music” — put that great American classic onstage at the Paper Mill Playhouse and you have a wonderful family experience for the holiday season. I would say most of us — of a certain age at least — are familiar with the 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews and its iconic songs, such as “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi” and the title song, “The Sound of Music,” all written by the musical dynamic duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
DLV Lounge closes after 50 years
“The joint is jumping, the folks a rockin’ to a nice easy bluesy kind of beat, so if you can and want a party, party hardy at the top of the DLV” was the theme song that Jacqueline Johnson, vocalist for the Richard Pierson Life Story Band, would sing when she performed at the DLV Lounge.
essexnewsdaily.com
Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Hometown Champions’ Celebration to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Hometown Champions’ Celebration will take place on Saturday Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at West Orange Town Hall, located at 66 Main St. Free parking is available at 57 & 80 Main St. WOHS alum Justin Davis is the deejay, and Kevin...
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys team will host North Star Academy at 7 p.m., and the girls team will visit Newark West Side at 4 p.m. The girls team, under head...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys will host Columbia High School of Maplewood, while the girls will visit Livingston High School, both at 7 p.m. Here are their schedules. Boys basketball. Dec....
Some NJ schools not giving students with disabilities missed services
Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.Parents in some districts are being asked to write requests for meetings related to services their child missed during the pandemic or to sign documents about makeup services without having a discussion about their children’s academic gaps during that time period, the advocates say. This runs counter to a New...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS basketball teams unveil schedules
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. Dec. 15: vs. East Side, 7 p.m. Dec. 17: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m. Dec. 20: at Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 22: vs....
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS field hockey players gain Super Essex Conference honors
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team featured eight players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Seniors Georgie Gassaro, Sarah Cerny and Sophia Vaccariello each made the first team; senior Alexa Kaplan, senior Lily Sharma and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Brooklyn
This is not another New York story about an enduring love affair between a petite Russian and a large Jamaican that began with a note stuck in a piece of mango cheesecake…. Through a bright red door on 5th Avenue in South Slope is a Caribbean restaurant of spice and joy and love. The narrow interior upon entry is barely wide enough to shake your booty to the festive soca beats, but the room widens into a hothouse of head-clearing aromas, conjured from the dueling kitchens on respective ends of the shotgun room. The long wooden bar between the cooking stations offers colorful cocktails to compliment the bold cuisine. The decor is a mish-mosh of West Indian bric-a-brac, with nods to Bob Marley and Red Stripe, national flags, family photos, a couple of two-spots, and splashes of bright colors amid the soft lights. There’s also a hidden treasure out back.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling has high hopes this season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling program, under head coach Ryan Smircich, enters the season with much optimism. On the girls side, the program will be led by senior Kira Pipkins, arguably the best female wrestler in the state. Pipkins is a three-time New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association girls state champion.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
With servers still offline, Hudson County Schools of Technology goes old-school low tech
The Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) took a trip back in time to the 1980s for a second straight day Tuesday. The internal computer servers at the district, which includes High Tech High School in Secaucus and County Prep and Explore Middle School in Jersey City, remained offline, leading to a second straight half-day of classes for students.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange runner blazes trail in college
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2021 alumnus Sebastian DeSimone is not only enjoying his college experience at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., he is also changing the face of sports for students with intellectual disabilities at the national level. DeSimone was a...
West New York school board trustee removed by NJSEC
A West New York Board of Education Trustee has been removed from his seat by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission (NJSEC). Trustee Ismail Dalia was appointed to the nine-member volunteer school board in January 2021 and re-elected under the “Your Children’s Future” slate in April of that year.
essexnewsdaily.com
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona/Glen Ridge hockey team boasts solid experience, seeks another banner season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team returns a strong group from last year’s 21-5-3 squad, which captured the Kelly Cup playoff championship and advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public C state tournament semifinals.
Rutgers, do not break your promise to the people of Newark | Opinion
Early this November, two Newark police officers and three other people, including a young boy, were shot in Newark and brought to University Hospital in Newark (UH). The 6-year-old boy arrived at UH with collapsed lungs and a gunshot wound to the spine. He was in the operating room within minutes, and his life was saved by the trauma surgeons.
