MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was charged with leaving the scene and a DUI after state police say he was driving the wrong way on an entrance ramp to Interstate 384. William Gerlack, 35, of 170 B Spruce St., was charged Wednesday with evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO