Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
Norwich man charged with operating a drug factory
They seized 2 and a half kilograms of meth, two handguns, cash and other narcotics. Joseph Wilk, 51, faces possession of methamphetamines and ecstasy, operating a drug factory and theft of a firearm.
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint In Milford While Trying To Sell Car, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for an armed carjacker who allegedly stole a Volvo at gunpoint from the owner who had the car for sale. The incident took place in New Haven County at 3 Maple St., in Milford. According to Milford detectives, upon returning from a test drive of...
Journal Inquirer
Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death
The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
Journal Inquirer
Manchester man charged with DUI in wrong-way crash
MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was charged with leaving the scene and a DUI after state police say he was driving the wrong way on an entrance ramp to Interstate 384. William Gerlack, 35, of 170 B Spruce St., was charged Wednesday with evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
Mortgage paid for officer caught in an ambush
An act of kindness in Bristol, Connecticut, to honor the Bristol Police sergeant killed in an October attack, by paying off his family's mortgage.
Bristol Press
Man charged in connection with alleged illegal gambling ring in Plymouth seeking dismissal on charges
PLYMOUTH – A Barkhamsted man charged in connection with an alleged illegal gambling ring in Plymouth has applied for a program to avoid any criminal prosecution. Christopher Tourville applied for the program this week in New Britain Superior Court – where the matter was continued until Jan. 27.
Eyewitness News
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall
PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
Journal Inquirer
Man with psychiatric history gets 6 months for enticing teen
A man with a lifetime of psychological problems — who was subject to online sexual enticement by a man five years his senior starting when he was 15 — was sentenced Friday to six months in prison for enticing a young teenager when he was 20. DEFENDANT: Drew...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
49-year-old man identified in Springfield deadly stabbing
A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.
Springfield Police seize firearm, over 200 grams of cocaine during investigation
Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized cocaine, a loaded firearm, and cash last Thursday.
Journal Inquirer
5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court
Five Connecticut police officers appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge, who...
Police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Legos from Old Saybrook Walmart
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police are searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Legos from Walmart. According to police, a man and two women stole more than $2,000 worth of Legos from the store. As they were leaving, police said a loss prevention specialist tried to stop them. […]
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
