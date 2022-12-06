ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death

The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
New Haven Independent

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with DUI in wrong-way crash

MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was charged with leaving the scene and a DUI after state police say he was driving the wrong way on an entrance ramp to Interstate 384. William Gerlack, 35, of 170 B Spruce St., was charged Wednesday with evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall

PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man with psychiatric history gets 6 months for enticing teen

A man with a lifetime of psychological problems — who was subject to online sexual enticement by a man five years his senior starting when he was 15 — was sentenced Friday to six months in prison for enticing a young teenager when he was 20. DEFENDANT: Drew...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court

Five Connecticut police officers appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge, who...
NEW HAVEN, CT

