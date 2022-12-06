ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unc.edu

A message from the chancellor: Legacy takes time

Congratulations on reaching the last day of finals! It has been an especially rewarding fall semester, and I am grateful to each of you for your hard work and for finishing strong. Speaking of strong finishes, this week marks the end of an era for UNC’s legendary field hockey coach,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

N.C. Arabic Teachers Explore DEIA in the Classroom through FIKRA Conference

The FIKRA conference took place in the FedEx Global Education Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Educators working to expand Arabic as a language offering to North Carolina students gathered recently at UNC-Chapel Hill to explore diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the language and cultures classroom.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

Karen Shelton announces retirement after 42 seasons

North Carolina’s undefeated 2022 field hockey season will be the last for head coach Karen Shelton. After 42 seasons and an NCAA-record 10 national championships, Shelton on Wednesday met with her team to announce her pending retirement. “I don’t have the words for what it has meant to represent...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
unc.edu

How to livestream Winter Commencement

The University is excited to celebrate its nearly 1,500 graduates at Winter Commencement this Sunday. The ceremony will be held at the Dean E. Smith Center at 2 p.m. and will celebrate students who graduated in August and December. Tickets are not required to attend Winter Commencement. For friends and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy